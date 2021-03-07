To the Editor:
My fellow citizens of Aberdeen, the City of Aberdeen is our home. We all want the best for our city. Let’s start by talking to each other with sincere respect and compassion. The healing of our city starts with us. We need good leadership, whether it’s a friend or foe.
Let’s talk and listen to each other and decide who is better qualified to lead us. Let’s forget race, religion or origin. There is no ‘I’ in team; it’s in unity. Let’s all work together to make this a better city for all of us, starting with ourselves and moving forward. Prayer, honesty, love and compassion is a start to our conversation.
See you at the poll.
Joyce Vasser
Aberdeen