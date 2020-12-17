To the Editor:
This letter is to the people of the Amory community that feel unseen and unheard in these trying times. Know that you are loved and appreciated. It’s also to those in our area that scoff at the current guidelines and refuse to adhere or enforce them. We’re hoping and praying that the spirit of the Christmas season compels you to change your minds. I’ve personally witnessed or experienced these events in the past week in our city and county.
To the daughter who can’t take care of her cancer riddled mom as she goes through chemo... I see you.
To the families of nursing home residents that so badly want to visit their lonely loved ones at Christmas...I see you.
To the grandmother that dreams of baking cookies and building gingerbread houses with her grandchildren, but can’t for fear of germs the kid’s may be carrying from school.....I see you.
To the school teachers who are quarantined and can’t provide the type of live instruction their students desperately need to pass and will now have to give low averages to hard working kids....I see you.
To the small business owner that has had to suffer COVID themselves or quarantine because of his or her child’s COVID results without paid time off and lose money his or her family needs to survive (as well as pay for Santa)....I see you.
To the doctors, nurses, hospital staff and respiratory specialists that have worked their butts off at their own peril for months with little recognition for their sacrifice....I see you.
To the countless grocery store, gas station and retail employees that have had to endure the wrath of a general public that is fed up with rules and is refusing to follow them....I see you.
To the dance studio owner that has worked for months to choreograph, direct and produce a performance, only to have to make the tough call to postpone and place health and safety over selfish ambitions....I see you.
To the kids that have worked hard preparing for dance performances, plays, cheer competitions, soccer games, basketball games, etc... that have watched as one by one these events are postponed and canceled...I see you.
To the families of COVID hospital patients that can’t be with their sick loved ones in their final days or hold their hands and encourage them to get better....I see you.
God sees your sacrifices and hardships. He listens to your prayers.
To the city leaders that openly disregard mask mandates and crowd size requirements and publicly question mask efficacy......We see you, as well.
To the preachers that are more concerned with convincing their congregations and their communities that the agenda of the current president is more important than the health and safety of their parishioners... We see you, too.
To the well meaning Facebook warriors, riding high on their horses, trying to educate the public on government conspiracies and save everyone from oppressive regimes that only want to take away personal liberties... You are on full display.
What do we not see in these 14 days before Christmas, 2021+ years since our Heavenly Father was born on this Earth, in a stable because there was no room in the inn?
What we don’t see is an outpouring of Christian love. We don’t see neighbors and churches; school systems; and city, state and national governments doing everything they can to keep one another safe and healthy.
Instead, we see communities going about their holiday business as usual. Hosting and attending performances, gatherings and church services where massive amounts of unmasked people breathe the same air while sitting too close together.
Basketball games played where some local school leaders don’t follow their own school district’s masking and distancing rules and 70 percent of spectators sit maskless in the stands with zero accountability. Governments with more interest in overturning elections than helping their constituents with unemployment benefits and stimulus payments. Governors that expect their citizens to follow executive orders that they themselves are above.
God sees this behavior and He weeps. Our kids see this behavior, too, as Jesus sobs.
“Love one another” was our Savior’s most ardent instruction.
Merry Christmas. Happy Birthday, Jesus.
Love,
An Amory small business owner and mother of children in the county and city public schools that loves her town and its people and only wants it to be safe and healthy for all.
Sally Herring Stallings
Amory