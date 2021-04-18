To the Editor:
I drive an 18-wheeler so every morning I look online for my news back home. I find it quite humorous that the same guy writes in constantly complaining about this and that. If your going to spend your time writing that much why not be positive. There is enough whining already.
I’d say the vast majority of small town Amory don’t care about your political views nor the fact that you blatantly hate conservatives. You tell people interested in the Royal family to move to Britain. Why don’t you move to a town that isn’t the majority conservative? I just get tired of seeing your negative writing every week. Go find a hobby or some friends.
Brandon Fowlkes
Amory