Dear Editor:
Well, I hope everyone enjoyed the experience of living in Canada a couple of weeks ago. Anyone want to move there? Every time I looked out at all that ice, I kept expecting to see a moose stroll across the road.
Tate Reeves is reopening all of Mississippi, as is the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, in his state. It’s too soon yet, even though the making and distributing of COVID vaccine is growing by leaps and bounds. I’m surprised by how fast things are going. The country hit two million shots a day March 4.
The reason it’s too soon to let our guard down can be summed up in two words: spring break. Think back, folks, the numbers of people sick or dying from the virus shot up like a rocket when those millions of students partying on the beaches came back home and spread the virus far and wide, giving all of America a miserable summer and fall of shutdowns, cancellations, postponements and unemployment. Would anyone like to go through that again?
Inebriated and randy (there’s an old-fashioned word for you) spring breakers over the next month can be counted on to do nothing at all to avoid the virus, and we’ll see those COVID numbers shoot up again later this spring – shots or no shots. The war against COVID isn’t over yet. With a little luck, America might be a good place for reopening by the end of May but until we survive upcoming invasion of tanned, cocky teens returning from spring break with hangovers and virus, we do not have the disease licked yet.
Joe Biden said (governors) Reeves and Abbott are showing “Neanderthal thinking” by opening up too soon. That’s an insult to Neanderthals. I have no doubt that most cavemen were smarter than the average American politician. Abbott reopened Texas to cover his rear end after doing no preparation at all for the power failures that millions of Texans faced in the ice storm. Maybe he should have just flown to Cancun with (Senator) Ted Cruz to hide out. Tate Reeves is a cheap, sleazy, corrupt political hack who is over his head as governor and desperate for attention. I’m not trusting my health to anything Reeves has to say.
We live in a strange world. The country can’t get on its feet and move on until most people are protected from the virus. Then the economy will open up and grow without politicians in either party having to lift a finger.
So what is FOX News and conservative media freaking out about these days? Dr. Seuss books. Say what? Here’s a news flash, conservatives. Dr. Seuss is dead and he doesn’t know or care about what anyone thinks of his books. FOX should be glad Seuss isn’t around. He would write some very pointed books making fun of you. Seuss had sharp political views and wasn’t shy about sharing them, thinly disguised, in what he wrote. Be useful, FOX, and rejoin the real world.
On the far left, Bernie Sanders wants a $15 minimum wage. The wage should go up some, and will, but it won’t be anywhere close to $15. Bernie isn’t president so we are all free to ignore him, and we will.
On the far right, GOP cult followers are inventing all kinds of excuses to justify the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol where people were killed, including a policeman. (I guess all blue lives don’t matter after all, if they can’t pin the death on someone they hate). If Republican senators and congressmen thought the Trump followers pouring into the building were good people, why did they all run away and hide? Shouldn’t they have welcomed them with open arms and taken selfies with the rioters?
Every single rioter who has been found and arrested has proudly proclaimed their loyalty to Donald Trump and bragged that they were following Trump’s orders. And, if that’s not enough, they also say they would do it all again If they got the chance. That’s how cults work. Did anyone notice that March 4 came and went without Donald Trump returning to power, as the Q-Anon cult leaders promised he would?
Remember the name Harold Camping? About a decade or so ago, he claimed that his deep studies of Biblical scripture proved beyond dispute that the second coming of Jesus was only a few months off, and Camping even gave the exact date. He attracted a huge following that proclaimed Camping’s prophecy all over America. I remember seeing billboards his followers paid for on Highway 45 when I would go to Tupelo. The appointed day came and went. Oops. Camping said he figured it wrong and the for-real date was a few months later. Still nothing, and that was the end of his cult.
This is what the Q-Anon is like. The leader, “Q,” has never been seen but he tells gullible people the conspiracy theories that they desperately want to believe, and they love him for it. He tells them that Trump, and Trump alone, can save America, so they bow at Trump’s feet as if he was a god.
It’s amazing the power that cults like Q-Anon, Al-Qaeda and ISIS have over millions of people in the age of social media. Imagine what kind of widespread damage past cult leaders like Charles Manson and Jim Jones could have caused if the internet had been available to them then! Any crazy person can spread his warped beliefs to the whole world in the 21st century, and we will see them coming. God help us all.
On a more pleasant note, things really should be safe enough by the end of summer for the city of Amory to hold the Railroad Festival this year, perhaps in October when the weather is still warm but not scorching hot. I’m sure, after a year and a half of COVID chaos, that Amory businesses would be grateful for the extra business that the festival would bring in. City fathers, please consider the idea. Thank you for your time.
P. S. Loved the MC magazine the Journal published. Obit the cat is your best writer- just kidding!
Richard Wilkinson
Amory