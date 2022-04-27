To the Editor:
Fellow Citizens of Amory,
I would like to take a moment of your time to explain a recent ruling that was motioned and ruled upon during last Tuesday night’s (April 19) mayor and board of aldermen meeting. The meetings are always open for public participation, and this one, in particular, was advertised (Time and Matter) in our local paper - The Monroe Journal.
One of the topics was Senate Bill 2095, and the ruling was to temporarily opt out of the cultivating, processing, distributing and dispensing of medical cannabis.
The reasoning is to allow for the timing necessary to create sufficient and acceptable regulations, or ordinances.
SB 2095 is a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 2, 2022. The bill allows for certain medical cannabis-related “activities” to be permissible or legal. These activities are as follows: the ability to Possess and Consume when having or being: 1.) A valid credential 2.) A justifiable debilitating medical condition 3.) A valid prescription prescribed by a licensed physician and 4.) Legal quantities.
In a private setting: 1.) Not to be consumed or under the influence. 2.) If you DO NOT have a credential and prescription 3.) While at work 4.) While operating a motorized vehicle and 5.) While in a public setting.
The ability to Cultivate: 1.) In properly zoned areas and 2.) By permitted and certified growers.
The ability to Process: 1.) In properly zoned areas and 2.) By permitted and certified manufactures.
The ability to Distribute: By permitted and certified distribution companies.
The ability to Dispense or Sale: 1.) In properly zoned areas and 2.) By permitted and certified dispensaries.
The board of aldermen, along with myself, city attorney, zoning/planning and the city clerk have taken the governance of this schedule 1 narcotic extremely serious. Collectively, we have attended numerous hours of continued education, legal classes, government forums, as well as our own municipal board work session(s).
We understand that there is a need and medical application for this drug within our community. Citizens of our community are not prohibited from possessing or consuming medical cannabis if they’ve obtained a valid credential and a valid prescription. The decision to temporarily opt out only curtails cultivation, processing, distribution and dispensing.
Our community, as well as the entire state, remains in a holding pattern relative to final rulings and regulations yet to be published by the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Mississippi Department of Health (DOH). Upon receipt of these guidelines (anticipated receipt EOW, week 1 of May), our board will be in a better and more informed position to produce an adequate ordinance and zoning pertaining to SB 2095.
The state provided 90 days to opt out, which implies a deadline of May 3, 2022 (a date prior to receipt of final regulation). In my opinion, these dates are flawed and were not well conceived. If the board had simply allowed SB 2095 to go into effect without a complete understanding of all things medical cannabis, there’s a high probability unfavorable situations or circumstances would surface.
Over the past few months, I have had numerous conversations with many of you regarding medical cannabis. Many are in favor and many are in opposition. These conversations have been very helpful, informative and appreciated.
One common theme that continues to surface, particularly from those in support of what they believe to be SB 2095, is in the 2020 Mississippi election under Initiative 65 and 65A, “We, as Mississippi citizens, have already passed all things regarding medical cannabis.”
Initiative 65 did pass, but the initiative only provided rights for patients with debilitating conditions to be able to possess and consume medical cannibis. Nowhere does Initiative 65 permit cultivation, processing, distribution and dispensing.
Amorian’s, the right to vote...my right to vote is very important to me. Normally, my selections, on any ballot, are confidential and personal. The aforesaid 2020 voting records will reflect that I personally voted in favor of Initiative 65. I personally believe the drug has validity in multiple applications and I would be in favor of some portions of SB 2095, assuming the final rulings from the DOH and DOR are fair and safe for the City of Amory.
I’ll conclude with I fully support our board of aldermen’s decision to temporarily opt out. It is my opinion that they have taken the correct measures based on the current available information. I’m very proud of this board. They are working extremely hard and smart in service of us as Amory citizens. In time, this board will get this right. I’m respectfully asking for your patience and prayers on the matter.
Sincerely and God bless,
Mayor Corey Glenn
P.S., I would encourage everyone to refresh your memory with Initiative 65, which passed, and 65A, which failed. Those with interest and time, I issue a challenge to become more familiar with the 430 pages of SB 2095.