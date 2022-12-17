Did you feel it? There was Christmas magic in the air in Aberdeen last Tuesday night. Have you ever been somewhere when everyone in the crowd spontaneously sings together and it gives you that overwhelming feeling of connection? Well, Aberdeen was singing last Tuesday night during the Aberdeen Christmas Parade. It was a magical night of lights, marching bands, pageant winners, floats and lots of smiles.
So many partners came together to create a fantastic memory making event. The Monroe County Career and Technical Center built Santa’s float, a long-standing tradition instituted by the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. Our local industries were represented, such as NexGen, Bell & Sons Trucking, Westlake and even Yokohama – thank you!
We had representation from Becker, Egypt, Wren and Prairie. Hamilton participated with its marching band, fire department and even its U12 undefeated state championship baseball team. Our city, county and region came together like never before.
Parades don’t just happen, there are many hands that join together to make an event successful, starting with a great parade committee with a vision and action plan; the police department, public works, park and recreation and electric department, all doing their part; volunteers preparing hot chocolate and decorating floats; and Rotary Club members tackling the daunting task of staging a record-breaking number of entries (100+).
There were so many memories made like friends creating floats with their neighbors, the adorable little Mr & Misses and the proud parents watching the band kids marching by and all the community fire departments. My personal favorite is a group of local celebrities, taking a ‘What if?’ question and turning it into an R&B musical experience coming thru downtown on a float. Thank you to The Crossroads Band for making our Macy’s vision a reality!
The outstanding highlight of the night is a community coming together to sing a song of community pride and love for their hometown of Aberdeen, Mississippi. Merry Christmas from Aberdeen!
Tina Robbins
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau director
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM CST Friday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&