To the Editor:
I’m just wondering why Mayor Howard is not telling the truth.
He blames all his problems on the board, but that’s not the case. The board is not perfect, just like he is not perfect, but if he would work with them, I believe things would be much better. He can’t have everything he wants. He wants the pay for mayor but doesn’t want the work that goes with the position. I believe the board gave him the options to set office hours and a few other things, but Mayor Howard didn’t want to work with the board so now it’s their fault his pay was cut.
Another issue is the Bulldog Festival. He blames the board for shutting it down, but it was his call to cancel it. All the board requested was to change the location, but Mayor Howard didn’t want to move the festival, so no festival. If he would have had it and it was a big success and needed more room, then he could have gone to the board the next year and requested more space and help from Aberdeen.
Maybe the minutes for the board meetings should be published online so the citizens of Aberdeen can read and research them. Not everyone can attend the meetings. Maybe Aberdeen should look into municode, an integrated technology solutions designed for civic management. This is used by over 30 other Mississippi cities to put information on the web for citizens to review and research.
Mayor Howard wants everything his way, and that’s not a good thing. Walter E. Williams had this quote from Aesop in the March 19 edition of the Daily Journal, “Those who voluntarily put power into the hands of a tyrant...must not wonder if it be at last turned against themselves.”
I also like what Lena Mitchell wrote in the May 8, 2019 edition of the Daily Journal, “Examine the promises the politicians are making for how realistic they are to accomplish, but also examine how effective they have been in accomplishing previous commitments.”
We all need to examine the candidates running for office to make sure their talk and walk line up.
Frank Record
Aberdeen