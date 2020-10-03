To the Editor:
The Monroe County Republican Women Club was organized in October of 2019. They are more than 50 members strong and growing. Encouraging all citizens to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is a top priority of the club.
This is one of the most important elections we have ever faced. It is a fight for freedom and not socialism. Our freedoms, beliefs and values are at high risk. We urge all residents of Monroe County to be registered to vote and to make it a priority to go vote for what the party stands for. It is not the man but the party that determines the issues that affect our lives.
Monroe County Republican Women has a deep concern and is committed to supporting law and order, gun rights, free speech, lives of the unborn, a strong military, traditional marriage, small businesses and small government, legal immigration, lower taxes, capitalism and patriotism.
Your vote is important. Registration forms and absentee ballots are available in the circuit clerk’s office in the courthouse. Monroe County Republican Women has yard signs, flags, masks and T-shirts for sale. For more information contact, Evelyn Thompson at 369-0836.
Evelyn Thompson
Hamilton