To the Editor:
You know me well! I am the flag of the United States of America. Yes, I am only a physical piece of cloth to some but to the vast majority, I am the symbol of what it means to be an American. I am a powerful symbol representing the Land of the Free! I represent you – each and every citizen of the U.S. I am more widely recognized than any other symbol you can think of. Do you really believe in me?
Originally my colors meant purity (white), hardiness, valor and blood of patriots (red) and justice and perseverance (blue). Do they still mean this to you?
I am a sign of respect no matter where I am placed or in what situation I am used. You will find me displayed, flown, draped, carried, printed, painted, molded and formed – all means to show respect, freedom and patriotism.
Yes, I am old, sometimes faded, sometimes worn but continuing to stand as a symbol of greatness, dignity and worth of all Americans.
Hold me carefully. Fold me tenderly. Defend me fervently. Respect me always. Show gratitude and thankfulness for all that has been done to defend our nation (you) from oppression, from socialism, from communism. Please keep me alive so you can live in a free USA.
Then, I will remain a symbol of respect, of freedom, of pride. I will wave as long as you love, honor and protect me. I will proudly stand to show what it means to be a true patriot, an American! May God Bless the USA.
Evelyn Egger Thompson
President of the Monroe County
Republican Women
To the Editor:
“Go ahead and hate your neighbor, go ahead and cheat a friend. Do it in the name of Heaven, you’ll be justified in the end.” – “One Tin Soldier” (Theme from the movie “Billy Jack”), 1971
America is as bitterly divided as it was in 1860, when the southern states began seceding before the start of the Civil War. This nation is split, roughly 50/50, into two bitter warring camps. Nevermind not agreeing on politics, we can’t even agree on what the facts are or what the truth is.
We have our own pet propaganda channels, right and left, to yell in our ears whatever we want to hear. If everything is a lie and nothing is the truth, how is America supposed to survive? Half of the country adores Donald Trump, half the country despises him, and the only thing both sides agree on is that the other half wants to destroy America, so they must be stopped by any means necessary, even violence. Does anyone see a darn thing that’s Christian in what either side is doing?
You’ve got people on the far left looting and burning and you’ve got militias on the far right planning to kidnap and execute their political enemies while the president promises to contest the election if he loses. I think there will be dead bodies in the streets no matter who wins and I think some people out there are actually looking forward to it. America is that screwed up. It feels like everyone has had a mental breakdown. The way things are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if the south secedes again and Trump becomes president of the new confederacy. Stranger things have already happened this year, so don’t bet against it.
Trump and his devoted legions say nothing that has gone wrong is his fault and it’s our patriotic duty to support him. Donald Trump, meet Theodore Roosevelt. “To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and service but is morally treasonable to the American public.” If that’s too complicated, let’s ask Harry Truman: “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” and “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”
Americans can’t even agree on whether the COVID virus is real. Are all those people in hospital beds actors? “Oh, it’s all fake, it’s a hoax, the real numbers of dead are only a few thousand, it’s no big deal.” It’s like being in a crowd when someone fires off shots and bragging that you are immune to bullets because none of them hit you.
The problem with the virus is it affects people in different ways, and no one knows why. Some show no symptoms at all, some get a light fever and chills, some are laid up a while with what feels like a bad flu, some get bad cases and are stuck in the hospital gasping for air with all kinds of body aches and the worse cases, the ones who rarely survive, get hooked up to ventilators with hoses shoved down their throats. There’s no way to know which reaction you will have if you get infected.
A lot of people seem to think wearing masks is a Commie plot or government conspiracy. Guess they think if the virus sees them in their silly red caps, it will be scared and run away. To quote country comedian Ron White, “You can’t fix stupid.”
I knew folks like this in school. They slept through math and science and history classes, crammed long enough for exams to get by with a C or D grade, then forgot all of it forever. If we refuse to learn, why is anyone surprised when Americans don’t know what science and history is real and what isn’t? When the numbers of virus dead get too high for them to process, they shut down, deny everything they see and hear and make up their own alternative version of America, “Where seldom is heard a discouraging word and the skies are not cloudy all day.” Oh those 218,000 people still died but if you refuse to believe they were real, they don’t matter anymore.
Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin said, “One death is a tragedy. A million deaths is a statistic.” The virus deniers prove he was right. I bet Stalin wishes he had had a Fox News instead of Pravda.
The Republican creed is “Divided we stand, United we fall” and they chop Americans into small groups any way they can and pit us against each other. Democrats do it, too, but they are too naturally disorganized to be any good at it. Republicans blindly follow whatever commands their dear leader gives them, even if those orders change a dozen times a week.
Do the parties appeal to race politics? Of course they do. Let an expert describe how that works: “If you can convince the poorest white man that he is better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you picking his pocket. Hell, give him someone to look down on and he will empty his pockets for you.” – Sen. Lyndon Johnson, 1958, six years before, as president, he signed the Civil Rights Act.
For four years we have had a president who acts like the know-it-all loudmouthed drunk at the end of the bar. How many lives will be sacrificed on the altar of this false God to feed his vanity before we finally say, “Enough”?
I saw the movie of the 1969 Woodstock concert about a month ago. There were all these flower children and hippies, all those oh so self righteous Baby Boomer grooving to the music. All of those peace, love and brotherhood folks who wanted to bring down the big red government then are 55 to 73 years old now, and they are the rock solid backbone of Donald Trump’s base. Ain’t that something? Our last four presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump – are Baby Boomers. The Boomers swore to destroy the American government that they despised, and they have achieved their goals, haven’t they? How do you like it?
Someday, about 15 years down the road, kids studying all the footage of this chaotic terrible year of 2020 will come to us and ask “What do you remember most about 2020?” And our answer will be “Looking for toilet paper.”
Richard Wilkinson
Amory