I want to stop and write a from the heart letter as we begin our 3rd annual carnival week here in Aberdeen. As I flip through pictures from the first parade, it doesn't take long to see how Mardi Gras brings us together as one city.
Mardi Gras is, at its core, a religious holiday with each color representing God's love, power and justice. Months of planning through a pandemic, trips to NOLA and back, the hard work of volunteers, the cooperation of our merchants and city government, as well as partnerships with Aberdeen Main Street and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau made things much better.
Allie Martin of WCBI has been our ambassador with stories picked up by media around the world. The Monroe Journal’s Ray Van Dusen and Paul Fullerton heard it first, and the program was exceptionally put together with numerous ads from our sponsors.
There are some breathtaking floats in the parade, a daily party in Acker Park and a ball which rivals New Orleans. Beads will rain at the parade, especially from the Save Aberdeen Landmarks flagship float – hint be at Commerce and Meridian streets when the beads rain. The YMCA opens its dance floor, and TV cameras will broadcast the parade on TV, radio and social media platforms.
Enjoy what each day offers in a family-friendly place which shows our diversity, city and our faith in God as the colors tell us. Come together, celebrate carnival but most of all celebrate Aberdeen. Let all comments be positive and for every item you find wrong, look at the thousands that were done right and remember the new stage will showcase the talent and heart of Aberdeen.
I love you all, Aberdeen, as you roll with the good times and tell Mister to throw you something. With the garden party at McKinney Cottage Wednesday night, the Thursday night gospel concert in the park, the Friday cruise and concert and Saturday parade and ball with a daily party in Acker Park with food and beverage vendors, music and more, Aberdeen will feel the beat of carnival time. You enjoying the fun makes my heart happy and all the work worth it. It's carnival time.
As always, much love to you all,
Stephen N. Palmer
Organizer Aberdeen Mardi Gras festival and Save Aberdeen Landmarks spokesperson
Save Aberdeen Landmarks – Saving Aberdeen's historic past for a bright and prosperous future together