Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.