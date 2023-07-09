To the occasional visitor or the daily devoted individuals who choose to visit Haughton Memorial Cemetery, I applaud you for your faithfulness. I, along with you, have loved ones buried there and visit the tomb of my wife of 65 years weekly.
Having pastored Baptist churches here in Monroe County and buried a large number of individuals in Haughton, I hate to see the disarray and conditions of the grounds.
For example, at the east entrance of Haughton off of A Avenue, the road has an abomination. The entrance has holes in the cement and is rutted out. I had to have the front end of my vehicle lined up for the holes caused by need of repair. “In the theater of your mind,” place yourself in the funeral of your loved one crossing over those holes after 20 vehicles have passed in front of you.
We were told in late April after the tornado in March that the repair work on the roads would be repaired. In fact, the contractor had already been located. Well, it’s July and the same old thing – holes larger, deeper and muddier.
Betty and I purchased burial lots in Haughton some 15 years ago with the understanding the grounds would be kept neat and appealing. It’s kinda hard to enjoy the serenity and tranquility of the gravesite while knowing the ugliness of the road going out.
It seems like the almighty dollar not only has lost its value but gained a new one called greed. I come from the old school of individuals who thought more of friendship and honesty than name and fame.
For those who read these lines, join me in calling the owners of Haughton Memorial to restore the garden to its previous condition. We need you input and concern. My number is (662) 304-6025.
Concerned,
Bro. Jim Rutledge
