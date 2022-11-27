To the Editor:
Dear friends and neighbors,
The South Monroe County Community Fund (SMCCF) was established in 2007 as the local affiliate of the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo. We have an endowment fund at CREATE – money donated by local residents and businesses to help fund grants for local nonprofits, schools and first responders.
During the last several years, that has included the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Main Street, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, Bukka White Festival, Aberdeen and Hamilton schools and many more. To date, we have funded more than 180 grants to more than 40 different groups.
Board members include Nan Corbell, James Edwards, Marty Hansen, Susan Honeycutt, Bradley Lipsey, Leon Manning, Dwight McComb, Greg Miller, Terry Smith and Kathy Seymour.
Each fall, we send out a request for donations so we can fund a new round of grants in the spring. Your donation is tax-deductible and can be made in honor or in memory of someone special. Please make your check out to CREATE/SMCCF and mail it to SMCCF, P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen MS 39730. If you prefer, we can arrange for monthly donations from your checking account. Call me if you prefer this option. Your donations are greatly appreciated. If I can answer any questions, please call me at (662) 436-0620.
Kathy Seymour
Chairman
To the Editor:
Wow, this year seems to be flying by. It’s already November, which is National Diabetes Awareness Month.
Holidays are very important to Mississippians, especially those living with diabetes. This year, the holidays will allow even more families to get together than in past years.
As the COVID-19 pandemic case numbers decline, we remind all about being mindful of the possibility for a three-pronged risk for illness this November. This risk is generated by COVID-19 variants, Influenza virus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diabetes has been an underlying condition for approximately four in 10 COVID-19 patients, with the disease present in approximately half of those under 65 who have died from the disease. So, it’s extra critical to make sure that we have updated vaccinations for flu and COVID as we gather together.
An effective means of staying healthy during this challenging season is with improved diabetes self-care. As stated previously by Dr. Lillian Lien, director of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s division of endocrinology, insulin needs can spike unexpectedly in patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes during a COVID infection. A similar unexpected rise in insulin requirements may appear with the flu and with RSV in both children and adults with diabetes.
That’s why the work of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi (DFM) is especially important now, said Lien, who sits on the board of directors.
“It ensures that Mississippians with diabetes can access what they need to take the best care of themselves,” she said.
So folks, we at the DFM want all Mississippians with diabetes, type 1 or type 2, and their families, to know that we continue to be here to teach you to how to live with diabetes, support you in times of crisis and be an emergency resource when you don’t know where to turn.
This Thanksgiving, many more of us may be coming together in person. We still must play the best role we can by monitoring our blood sugar levels closely, getting our COVID vaccinations and boosters and making sure that we don’t forget our flu shot this year. And, as always, practice safe personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and water regularly, consider wearing a mask if you have a cough and seek care right away for signs of illness.
For more information on diabetes management, please visit msdiabetes.org or call the DFM at (601) 957-7878.
Sincerely,
Warren A. Jones, MD, FAAFP
President
Professor Emeritus, University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Past President, American Academy of Family Physicians
Mary Fortune
Executive Vice President
Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.