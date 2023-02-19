Letter to the Editor:

It’s my hope that bringing this problem into public view will encourage our public officials to act on it. I have a problem with a dog that barks and whines almost constantly on the corner of Scale and Ogle streets.
The dog is tied outside on a long chain. He barks early mornings, late nights and all day, depending if cars, foot traffic or small animals are in the road. I suggested a collar that stops the dog from barking and disturbing the neighbors and was told that the owner would not consider putting that collar on the dog.
I went to my alderperson, the chief of police, the dog catcher and the mayor. With no results, the city has an ordinance for vicious dogs. There was not one found for a nuisance or loud barking dog. There should be a remedy for these kinds of noises, be it loud music, cars, people or barking dogs.
Our officials promote Aberdeen as a certified retirement community. Retired or working, people should be able to live in quiet, peace and tranquility. If there is no ordinance that covers these situations, one needs to be installed. Should there be one in place, it strictly needs to be enforced. This is going into the second year.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4
feet Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage by
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&