To the Editor:
“I exploit you, still you love me. I tell you one and one makes three…” – Living Colour, “The Cult of Personality.”
(On Jan. 6) a mob in Washington D.C. drunk on the postponed Kool-Aid their leader Donald Trump has been plying them with for months tried to destroy everything America has ever stood for. (That day) Satan and all the demons of Hell laughed and celebrated as “God’s chosen nation” was almost destroyed by people who claim to be decent, God-fearing Christians. I must have missed this in the Bible. Where did Jesus call for mobs to violently overthrow the government? These people were terrorists. They are criminals. They are cheap thugs.
There’s no sugarcoating this, no excuse that’s good enough, no “moral” justification to wave off what happened. (That day) the president of the United States deliberately stirred up a crowd into a red heat of rage and unleashed them to rampage and riot. To those saying, “what about black protestors last summer?” Are you saying it’s okay when white people riot? If those people crashing into the Capitol had brown or black skin instead of white, how many of them would be dead today? And who would care? White skin is not a “get out of jail free” card.
(That day) the president, who is sworn to “preserve, protect and defend” our constitution, our government, our rule of law, committed an act of treason against America for no more sacred reason than being a power-addicted, ego-mad, sore loser. He created the roar of the crowd and his pathetic, empty soul can’t survive without their devotion.
He’s no better than cult leaders like Jim Jones, David Koresh, Marshall Applewhite and Charles Manson. When his house of cards started to burn down in the November election, his only goal was to burn the country down with him for “betraying” him by voting him out. Donald Trump is a traitor, a threat to America’s safety who still has his unsteady finger on the nuclear trigger. He should be arrested, tried for treason, convicted and rot in jail until he dies.
If he tries to pardon himself before Jan. 20, take it to the Supreme Court and settle, once and for all, whether a criminal has the right to be his own judge and jury, and to Hell with the law. If this president is allowed to break any laws, anytime, Joe Biden can do it, too, or any future president, and use Trump’s example as an excuse to get away with it. Is that the future you want?
See what political parties and their greed for unlimited power have brought us, America? Now do you understand why the founders did not want party poison here? We’ve got Republicans in this country - and Democrats, too - who hate their fellow Americans for the terrible crime of disagreeing with them - even more that they hate Russia, North Korea, China or ISIS terrorists. We hate and fear each other more than we do any outside threat. I guess God’s love is only reserved for those who look like us, think like us and always agree with us, right? Do you see the words “Republican” or “Democrat” anywhere in your Bible?
It’s time to abolish both parties and party politics of any kind. Let all candidates, wherever they stand, whatever they believe, appear on one ballot together at one time, then choose between the top two vote-getters. If that means we choose between two conservatives in one race or two liberals in another place, so be it. The people will have spoken.
Trump voters in 2016 and 2020 gave him their votes and put their faith in him to lead America, with the best intentions. But the old saying is “the road to Hell is paved with good intentions.” They wound up with a president who told them our enemies are our friends, our friends are our enemies, good is bad, black is white, honesty and integrity are for suckers, the “other” half of America is your deadly enemy, and, in the immortal words of Rudy Giuliani, “Truth isn’t truth.”
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are laughing at us today. How does the contempt and scorn of dictators watching us destroy each other make America great? Trump’s idea of “draining the swamp” was to give all the alligators and snakes jobs working for him. Anyone who puts enough money in his pocket is his friend. He’ll send government contracts their way or pardon them if they get in trouble, whatever they want as long as the cash keeps flowing.
The inescapable bottom line is this: Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. The Republicans who whore themselves in return for praise in a tweet mean nothing to him. His cult followers will swallow whole any crazy conspiracy theory that FOX News and Q-anon give them for their dear leader’s sake because Trump is a golden god sent down from heaven, and he happily exploits their prejudices and gullibility.
They love him for it; they worship the ground he walks on and they will curse and hate the storm barricades in honor of his holy name. Why? Because, of course, a corrupt, multi-millionaire, adulterous, business cheat cares so much about the problems of poor working people. Yeah, right, and I just won the lottery. All of you have blood on your hands.
With those best of intentions, Trump voters, you have supported a traitor; you have defended a traitor; you have made excuses for a traitor; you have enthusiastically cheered a traitor; you have hated who the traitor told you to hate; you have given aid and comfort and money to a traitor; you have turned your back on all the morals your parents instilled in you and all the teachings Jesus ever gave you to support his corruption and his evil because you can’t live with the idea of being wrong about him. Now, he has agitated for, encouraged and incited treason against the country we love. You didn’t vote for a man with character - you voted for a character. His disgrace is your disgrace. You put him where he could cause the most trouble and the most damage, and all of you share the responsibility for the mockery, for the laughingstock that America has become under his “wise” guidance.
Now you get to live with your culpability and his despicable reign of ruin for the rest of your lives. You did this to our nation. Own it if you still have a conscience. “Whom gods destroy they first make mad.” Let the insanity stop; let it finally stop.
P.S. if you think this letter was fun for me to write - no, it was not. We’ve got to quit lying to ourselves sometime. We gave power to a mad man. We did it; no one else. We can’t hide from our responsibility. We can’t heal - as a people or as a nation - until we bow before God and apologize for what we’ve done.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory