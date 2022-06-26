To the Editor:
As time and space permits, I would like to comment on some issues that are in the news and of interest and concern to many Americans. The recent rash of acts of violence in which guns were used, especially the killing of 19 children and two adults, has renewed the debate about gun laws. By the time this letter is in print, some new legislation will have been signed into law.
Mr. Wilkinson said in a recent letter that gun laws were worthless. Regardless of whether he was being serious or sarcastic, I agree with him. Not that laws are worthless, but they are powerless to do something they, by nature, are not designed to do. Laws are for law abiding people.
Laws come into play after they are broken. They do not prevent those who are bent on evil from doing so. All those who kill innocent people have three things in common. The means they choose to accomplish their evil purpose is not one of them.
The first is their disregard for human life made in the image of God. Second, for whatever reason, they are determined to kill. Third, they don’t believe there will be any consequence for their actions here or hereafter.
Those intent on killing will kill. If one means is not available, they will find another. The statement was made that there are one billion guns in this country. If that is true, and I have no reason to question it, that means that are are three guns for every man, woman and child in the country.
If an inanimate object like a gun can go out on its own and kill, how has anyone survived when we were outnumbered three to one? Guns are not the root cause for the killing of innocent people. Most of the world’s great killing sprees, outside of war, did not involve guns.
The Nazis killed six million Jews in gas chambers. Communist regimes starved millions to death. The 9/11 terrorists used airplanes. Timothy McVey killed over 200 in the federal building in Oklahoma City with a bomb made largely of fertilizer.
Those intent on killing will find a method. For an example, does anyone think that if gas chambers had not been available that the Nazis would not have killed millions of Jews? It is an issue of the heart. Jesus said, “The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart.” – Luke 6:45.
Heart problems require the service of a heart specialist. Only God is in the heart changing business.
But don’t deal with real problems. Cloud the issues. Don’t mention the name of God in schools or the public square. There is no God. There is not right or wrong. There is nothing special about you. You are the result of some unintelligent accidental process. From goo to you by way of the zoo.
What could possibly go wrong with a lofty philosophy like that? I would like to deal with some other pressing issues, but space does not permit. When I started this, I limited myself to one typed written page. But you are intelligent and have all the resources I have, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution.
Bob Secrist
Aberdeen