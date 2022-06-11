To the Editor:
I appreciate the Monroe Journal making this space available for people to express their views on a variety of topics. Unfortunately, there are many news outlets that no longer believe in the Constitutional rights of the freedoms of speech and of the press. I also appreciate those who make the effort to clearly express their views.
I want to know what other people are thinking and why. The validity of one’s views can only be tested by clearly and fairly comparing them with opposing views. Proverbs 19:17 says, “The first to present his case seems right, til another comes forward and questions him.” It isn’t saying which one is right. It is saying hear more than one side of an issue.
A few weeks ago, the Journal carried a letter to the editor in which the writer, Mr. Wilkinson, expressed his opinion of the quality of various presidential administrations and ranked them from those he considered great to the worst.
I will have to admit that I was somewhat surprised by some of his rankings because of the apparent lack of any consistent set of objective standards by which he reached his conclusions. I think I also detected some bias of which we are all guilty of at times.
In thinking about the 46 presidents since the Constitution was adopted in 1787, it suddenly hit me that I had lived under 17 of the 46, or 37 percent, of the total number. Of course, I was not aware of the first two and became aware of the third, FDR, when he was in his second term.
I became interested in things political a long time before I was of voting age. I was not eligible to vote for the president until the election of 1952 but have voted in every presidential election since.
I became interested in things political at a very early age. The earliest political influences were socialistic. The Great Depression had begun in 1929. People were hurting and open to hearing of a system in which everyone was going to be equal and going to have everything they needed or wanted. Who wouldn’t like that?
It would be necessary for government to be in control of everything. The emphasis was on economic issues, and the other complications were not considered. But that is the nature of socialism. Cloud the issues, change the language, foment class warfare and demonize those who disagree with you. Fortunately, other influences came into my life. In the interest of time and space, I will not detail my journey but I will try to clearly state the principles that guide all of my thinking now.
I came to believe the Bible is the inspired Word of God and the only measure of absolute truth and its central message that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and the only way of salvation. As I studied the Scriptures, I came to realize that my religious views and political views were not in harmony. Something had to change. I chose to bring my political thinking more in line with my religion than do the opposite.
Socialism, at its roots, is atheistic. This is not meant to imply that all socialists are atheists or that any political party is identical to Biblical Christianity. But currently one is clearly friendlier and creates an atmosphere in which the free exercise of religion can flourish.
At one time, both parties shared that view. The current leadership of the Democrat party does not. Note, I said leadership. How do you explain this?
Two other documents come into play: the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. They are not perfect or on a par with scripture, but in my opinion are the two greatest documents of strictly human origin stating how and why all mankind can and should be politically free. Maybe our problems are the results of the rejection or neglect of the three documents previously valued by most Americans.
John Adams, our second president, said our Constitution was written for a moral and religious people and was inadequate for the governance of any other. Maybe some politicians were not being honest when they took an oath to uphold it.
In 1948, I was in the audience, not more than 15 feet from the speaker, Norman Thomas. At that time, Thomas was the leader of the Socialist Party of America. He said, “the Democrats are implementing our agenda.” Maybe the leaders of the modern Democrat party aren’t really Democrats. You know the saying that if it looks, walks and quacks like a duck it probably is a duck.
Read Isaiah 5:20-23. I know the prophet was dealing with problems at that time. It is a perfect description of the leadership of present-day socialists, alias Democrats. I would like to apply everything I have said thus far to many current problems, but it would be much too long and an abuse of the Journal’s generosity. If the Lord lets me live, I will have the opportunity to do so.
Bob Secrist
Aberdeen