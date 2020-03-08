To the Editor:
I want take this opportunity to thank first the wonderful folks who call Aberdeen home. I have seen the soul of Aberdeen heal and come together in ways I am told have not happened in a long time. It began with the Antebellum Christmas Gala at the Magnolias on Dec. 7 and continued on to your kind words about Christmas At Adams-French and the outpouring of joy on Dec. 19 at James Creek when all walks of life and backgrounds came together in such a special place with a storied past.
Then finally as you joined Ms. Ginny Pounders, her Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Board of Directors and the many volunteers who make the Krewe of FOTAAS, aka Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter a continuing success and major contributor to the cost associated with the Aberdeen Animal Shelter.
Aberdeen's inaugural Mardi Gras celebration was an over the top success. The city came together old and young through all races to put the warmth of this historic city on display.
From Dec. 7 to Feb. 8, we have eaten together, danced together, sang together and most importantly worshiped our Heavenly Father together. Jesus Christ came to Earth to bring people together, and I think we have made Him proud.
Race, religion, politics, whatever our differences, we proved at these major city events that we are first citizens of Aberdeen, lovers of life and lovers of diversity. I can never say enough to make you all, my neighbors and friends, realize what this has meant to me.
Thank you, Aberdeen, thank you all and most importantly, thank you Lord for the beautiful day in such a blessed place. As the 2020 Mardi Gras season has come to an end, we have already begun planning for next year. Aberdeen Carnival Fest 2021 will be a three-day affair and will from now on always be the first weekend of February.
Be watching in the Monroe Journal as Ray Van Dusen has the exclusive on the theme and all that will be Mardi Gras in Aberdeen for next year. Mark your calendars for Feb. 4-6, 2021. We are still in the planning stages, but a tentative schedule of events includes a Thursday night community worship service at James Creek at the Adams-French Complex at 6, followed by a concert of praise at the newly built stage in Acker Park. Then on Friday in the park and on the streets around it will be an auction
We hope to have a fair and carnival, antique cars, vendors of all types, food to make you hungry, entertainment all day on the park stage, face painting, a beauty pageant and pet show. Then on Saturday, we let the good times roll with all the above again open at the park until 5p.m.
The Mardi Gras parade rolls at 2, and we have already purchased almost 2,000 pounds of beads and other surprises. The goodies will be flying as you scream, “Throw me something mister.” Then as like this year, the grand finale Mardi Gras Ball begins at 6 with entertainment already booked with The Directors.
We will announce the theme for next year the first week of March of this year. We already have several parade entries and food vendors, so it promises to be a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend in Aberdeen. I love you Aberdeen. Your heartbeat is strong, and your future is bright.
As Always,
Much Love
Neil Stephen N. Palmer
Aberdeen