To the Editor:
Well, when I wrote three weeks ago, COVID -19 had killed 22,000 people. As of May 6, it has killed 73,000, and there have been over one million cases nationwide. Doctors say the worst isn’t over yet, and we may not have even hit the peak of the pandemic. Politicians, on the other hand, say everything’s going to be A-okay, and we can open everything back up and pretend it was all a bad dream. Bull! This is the real world, not Disney World.
If you listen to doctors, you stay home, are cautious when you go out and keep your distance from groups of people. If you listen to politicians, you drink bleach. Politicians do not care about your health, only your vote. As long as you don’t drop dead until after you re-elect them, they’re okay with that.
Now, there is finally a drug, Remdesivir, that actually helps people who get very sick. It doesn’t keep you from catching the virus but it does help you recover. That’s good; that’s a first step in beating the virus. Labs around the U.S. are working 24/7 to analyze the virus and create a vaccine that will stop it in its tracks. But we ain’t there yet. And until that happens, anyone can still get it, walk around for days with no symptoms not knowing they have it and infect everyone they meet right and left.
If you’re not familiar with the term “Typhoid Mary,” look her up on your computer. She was a real person who carried a deadly disease for years and spread it to everyone without ever getting sick herself. They finally had to shut her in a hospital on an island for the rest of her life to protect people.
COVID-19 has been compared to the Spanish flu global pandemic of 1918-1919. That pandemic lasted for two years, and we’re all going nuts because it’s been three months? We may have another year of this ahead of us. I guess Americans 100 years ago were made of sterner stuff than all of us “advanced” citizens of the 21st century. Huh? They toughed it out with much more primitive medical options, wore masks, endured shutdowns, buried their dead and held on. Read up on the Spanish flu to see how ordinary people coped with it.
Today, we have armed mobs demanding that everything open back up everywhere now, today, and cowardly politicians are bending over backwards to curry favor with these selfish, uncaring fools. Until the virus hits someone in their own family, they won’t believe it exists, and the dead, and the families of the dead, don’t mean squat. You have to admire the “courage” of people who are convinced the virus is a hoax and can never hurt them, so let them enjoy their constitutional right to get sick and spend every day for the rest of their lives paying huge medical bills. Smart move, guys. Enjoy going bankrupt. What are they going to do with their guns? Shoot a microbe? How do you do that? Cemeteries are full of people who said, “It can’t happen to me.”
The virus doesn’t care about your job, your guns, your protests or your flags. It doesn’t care about Republican governors who want to be re-elected. It doesn’t care if President Trump gets mad at it. It doesn’t care what any Republican or Democrat or anyone on news shows says or does because none of them can lift a finger to stop it. Give God credit, folks. When he unleashes a virus on us, He makes it a good one.
God unleashed the virus? Of course He did. He made every living thing, including micro-organisms. Read your bible. When the Israelites misbehaved, he sent plagues to punish them over and over again. If He didn’t spare his chosen people from divine punishment, why should He spare America?
Look at our recent history. We are proud, we are arrogant, we brag about how strong and mighty we are, we claim that we are number 1 in the world, and no one and nothing can hurt us. That is exactly the kind of attitude that God has a problem with. We have an inept, pompous president who repeatedly brags that he has “absolute power” when he can’t even stop a tiny microbe. God has said many times that He opposes the vain and the proud and will bring them to their knees. We Americans have gotten too big for our britches. Put our faith in fools and given the glory for all of America’s blessing to ourselves instead of to God.
We were long overdue for a whipping in the wood shed, and now God is giving it to us. All of our money and all of our power is helpless in this crisis. We’re number one in the world, all right, number one in cases of the virus and number one in the number of people dying from it. Do you feel like celebrating and flag waving over that?
The fools we deliberately chose to lead us say all will be fine by summer, or certainly by fall, while the numbers of dead shoot higher every day. Most doctors say the virus will come back by this winter even if it slacks off temporarily, and it will plague us again and again until a vaccine is found. Who’s more likely to be correct, folks, the doctors or the fools? Which of them do you trust with the lives of yourself and your family? When Trump ran for president in 2016, he said, “I alone can fix it.” How is Mr. Fix-It working out for you now? When you put your faith in a golden-haired calf, these are the results you get.
Thank God for the dedicated health care workers who risk their own lives for us every day; for the drivers who supply our stores; for the volunteers making masks and gowns and ventilators; for all the government workers who bring us mail, pick up garbage, keep our electricity on and water running; for the teachers providing lessons online; for all those anonymous people we take for granted who are holding this country together during these trying time. They are worth more than a million congressmen and a thousand presidents and a trillion cable “commentators.”
God is judging us right now and if we want to survive, we’d better remember who really has the “absolute power” in this world and turn back to Him. America’s days are “number one” may or may not be over; that’s up to Him, not us. Whether you pray at home or in church, pray for our people first and then for the country. Keep safe, everyone.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory