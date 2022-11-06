To the Editor:
“I am at liberty to vote as my conscience and judgment dictates to be right. Without the yoke of any party on me… Look at my arms, you will find no party handcuffed to them.” – Davy Crockett, 1834
They don’t make them like Davy Crockett anymore. I haven’t written to the Monroe Journal since June for one reason – I’m old, I’m tired, and I honestly don’t care anymore. But it occurred to me that if I don’t say something before the elections, I would be accused of sour grapes if I said something later, so reluctantly, I’m writing one more letter. I hope it’s the last.
I expect Mississippi and Monroe County to be their usual solid Republican. The day a Democrat wins a statewide election here will be the day hell really freezes over. As for the national midterms, anyone who knows anything about American electoral history would tell you that GOP wins are a sure thing. The party in power in D.C. almost always gets clobbered in the midterms by the party out of power except in some unusual set of circumstances like a deep economic depression or a war.
Obama lost the midterms in 2010 and Trump lost them in 2018, so Biden will this year. Newspeople will go nuts. Election night over an ordinary midterm result...that’s nothing special. If, somehow, the Democrats keep one house of Congress, that would be news. If they win both, that would be a miracle. As for me, I don’t care about either party. I think I’ll vote for nothing but independent candidates this time. Just because I feel like it.
Looking ahead to 2024, is anyone waiting with breathless anticipation for a Trump-Biden rematch? If these two demented, sobbering old fools are the best the parties have to offer us for presidents, America really is a hollowed out shell of what it used to be. Trump will still run when he is 90 and when he is 100, if he lives that long. As long as he breathes, we’ll be stuck with him and he will scream non-stop about 2020 every day for the next 10, 20 or 30 years, whether anyone listens or not. Someone please get this man a strait jacket.
As for Biden, the GOP desperately wants to get rid of him, whether he dies, resigns or is impeached. They don’t think ahead, do they? If Biden vanished tomorrow, don’t they know Harris would be president the next two years? Is that what Republicans want, President Harris? Maybe they should shut up and be grateful for the devil they know because, yes, things could be worse. By the way, businesses are still hiring so, no, we are not in a recession.
I think whoever wins in 2024 will be the last president America ever has. The country is going to break apart no matter who wins. Americans don’t just disagree with each other, they genuinely hate each other. If the GOP wins, Trump or whoever, one set of states will secede. If the Democrats win, Biden or Harris, a different set of states will secede. That is for the best. If we are forced to stay with people we hate, we’re going to start killing each other. If we voluntarily separate, maybe both sides can live in some sort of uneasy peace.
Exaggeration? A sizable chunk of Republicans think Democrats are traitors and perverts who want to kidnap, eat children and drink their blood. In the world of Q-Anon, every day is Halloween. A sizable chunk of Democrats think Republicans are all ignorant bigots and cult members who want to make their hero a king. Now, how does anyone in the middle talk sense to crazed maniacs in both parties who are that far gone? It’s not worth even trying. Let them destroy each other and good riddance.
I am part of a cursed generation. Like the Israelites who demanded a King against God’s will, God is leaving us to suffer the consequences of our pride and foolishness. How many times did he remind Israel – “You were slaves. I raised you up, let you take land that didn’t belong to you and made you a great nation as long as you obeyed me. Now you have turned away. I will bring people in to take the land away from you and I will make you slaves again. You don’t get to look down your noses at anyone else because you used to be where they are now, and I can bring you down to that level again.” God used America as His weapon to break the power of Facism and Communism. Now He is using our endless petty squabbles and hatreds to break us down in front of the whole world.
“The American Century” can be precisely dated. Our dominance began on September 14th, 1901, when Theodore Roosevelt replaced the assassinated William Herinley, and TR started expanding American ideas overseas. It ended on September 11th, 2001, when the towers fell and America began a decade’s long nervous breakdown that continues to this day.
After the destruction of Jerusalem by Rome in 70 A.D., Israel vanished as a nation and its people were scattered to the winds for almost 2,000 years. God can, and will, do the same thing to us. Who’s going to stop him?
I have a suspicion that the only thing that might shake America out of its funk and get us voting again would be for both Trump and Biden to just keel over from old age. If they are both gone, and it would have to be both, maybe somebody worth a hoot could more up and be a leader, but we can’t be that lucky. Those two lightning rods will be the death of America.
America was always an experiment to see if democracy could be made to work. Well, the experiment finally failed. We had a good run while it lasted. I wonder how many countries will spring up where America used to be in the next 10 years? Where’s a good Davy now that we need him?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
P.S. A quick note on what a real recession looks like. The economic collapse of 2008 finally caused Amory Garment to shut down in April 2009. At the recession’s worst, 2008 to 2012, you were lucky if you could find even minimum wage work because businesses closed everywhere. I found a low paying job and was glad to get it because there was nothing else.
Our supervisor kept a thick stack of papers on the corner of his desk under job applications, and more were filled out every month. Anytime an employee came in to complain about not enough working hours or low pay, the boss didn’t have to say a word; he just pointed at the stack, message received. “If you want to leave, go. Dozens of jobless people are ready to take your place.” For people with short memories, that’s what a genuine recession looks like. We are nowhere close to that situation. I’m not scared of inflation at all because unemployment is a thousand times worse to deal with.
