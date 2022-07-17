To the Editor:
I'm sure that many of you read my post on Facebook two weeks ago concerning some choices made in the updates of the walking track here in Amory. I am still extremely upset and disappointed about the approximately 75- to 100-year-old healthy, rare and beautiful live oak tree being cut down simply because it 'didn't fit into the plan' and because its roots would ruin the new sidewalk they plan to pour.
Imagine anyone cutting down that tree for a new, totally unnecessary sidewalk when there is a perfectly good, newly paved walking track one to two feet away all the way around that block?!?!
Anyway, I do want to sincerely apologize to any innocent party upon whom I appeared to place blame for this poor choice. My emotions and passion definitely overtook my judgment in that moment.
However, the heartfelt concern and disappointment over the way in which this proposal for our neighborhood was dreamed up and carried out is still present, not only with me but with many of the residents who live around the walking track and McAlpine Lake.
I am a native of Amory, having lived here for all but 10 of my almost 66 years - my husband and I have lived in between the walking track and the lake for the past 36 years, having raised our two daughters here.
We have enjoyed the beauty of the area, and our children and now grandchildren enjoy both the track and the lake. I have personally logged countless miles walking on that track over the years. We are fortunate to have these and other nice areas in our city to enjoy and we truly appreciate the city's efforts to make these areas better and more enjoyable.
I have learned over the years that in any endeavor, if you do something, do it right and do it well. Any professional who makes a plan should first and foremost do his due diligence.
A good plan that is truly meant to bring meaningful and useful benefit to a city's citizens should begin as a research project. A proposal can only be as good as the amount of time you invest into finding out exactly what the citizens need and want most in the affected area.
And who better to ask about the changes proposed than those who live in the area, who have lived there for years and observed on a daily 24/7 basis what goes on?
Someone outside of that neighborhood or even in another city altogether would have no way of knowing about the safety concerns, the dangerous traffic or anything that might affect the family-friendly atmosphere that they are trying to preserve.
Sadly, we never received any legitimate or justifiable reason for the tree being cut down. Hopefully, going forward, I ask that our mayor and board of aldermen, as well as anyone else in our city government who takes part in the planning of and the writing of grant applications, to please include the taxpayers' input into the process from the early stages.
Once it is decided to apply for a grant, please publicize a public meeting (in plenty of time for those who would like to be involved and attend) to give citizens a chance to voice their concerns or suggestions.
Have them fill out a survey or questionnaire and then take these into consideration as the grant is written. Then prior to actually submitting the grant application, please publicize another meeting for the citizens to view the completed proposal.
If these grants are truly sought after to enhance the citizens' enjoyment of our town, then this should not be too much to ask to include us in the process and take our suggestions into consideration.
While I realize that it is too late for these above mentioned steps to happen with the current plan for the track and the lake, there are several extremely important issues that can still be addressed and changes implemented to make certain that the area can be much safer for everyone and further protect the very children and adults whom this grant is meant to benefit.
1.) For years now, there has been a dire need for flashing stop signs to be placed at the corners of 8th St North and 7th Ave North, as well as at 8th St North and 8th Ave North. These stop signs are needed even more so if the proposed parking spaces are added on the segment of 8th St N against the grass triangle.
Drivers exceeding the speed limit and ignoring the already present foot traffic around here make it extremely dangerous. With the addition of a paved track on the grass triangle encouraging even more foot traffic crossing over from the track to the lake, the danger is even more present.
2.) There was some mention of the proposal including a gazebo to be built on the grass triangle. We pray that that plan has been taken off of the table. Drivers flying up and down both sides of the grass triangle already do not pay attention to what is coming or who is walking toward them.
Placing any structure there would only further block the drivers' view and increase the chance of accidents. And the Yield sign at the intersection of 7th and 8th avenues at the point of the triangle needs to be replaced with a flashing stop sign.
Evidently, no one knows the meaning of a Yield sign - the drivers fly right on out into the oncoming traffic and when you approach that intersection from either direction, you had better be extremely diligent to avoid a wreck.
3.) There is also an immediate need for additional lighting in the lake area that shines out towards the pier, as lots of after-dark activity taking place there is suspicious and dangerous and needs to be stopped.
We love our city and we appreciate any efforts to enhance Amory and to make it more safe and enjoyable for us all. I hope that in future planning, these additional steps mentioned can be included in the process, and we ask that these suggestions concerning the enhanced need for traffic and general safety at the triangle will be implemented as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Vicki Fikes Turman
Amory