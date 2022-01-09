To the Editor:
First of all, I enjoyed Jim Rutledge’s column about the importance of old friends and the Christmas edition of MC magazine put together by the Monroe Journal staff. Fine work, everyone.
Well, we started 2021 with a crazed mob trying to take over the capitol and we end it with yet another variation of COVID wreaking havoc. Everyone is sick to death of all the COVID disruptions to the economy, to families, to schools and sports. Since we can’t take out our frustrations on microbes that we can’t see, we fight and argue and curse each other (like that will solve anything).
The last major global pandemic – the Spanish flu of 1918 – lasted three years. We’re only two years into COVID, folks. We may have another endless year of this ahead of us, and nothing Trump, Biden, Q, Fox, Congress or Internet “experts” say or do will make COVID go away even a single day sooner. There are no miracle cures, no magic wands, no hocus-pocus, no bleach or worm pills – just shots and boosters, just the boring medical science everyone likes to make fun of. Well, boring works.
Yelling and fighting like a bunch of spoiled brats who have had their toys taken away won’t scare off COVID. COVID microbes don’t have ears of brains. They just eat, and we are their food. We humans mean nothing to them. Deal with it.
Despite what politicians looking for publicity say, the economy is in good shape, even with Covid. “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere, and northeast Mississippi factories are running ads on TV begging people to come work. “We’ll pay you $18, $20, $23 an hour, we’ll give you $1,000 bonuses, we’ll give you benefits, you don’t have to know how to do a thing – we’ll train you; we’ll throw wads of cash at you – just walk in already!”
No businesses were making offers like this during the real recession 10 year ago. Remember those days? Businesses were closed everywhere, and it was impossible to find work. These factories wouldn’t run those ads if they didn’t need help. So, if you’re unemployed in 2022, it’s your own fault – not Trump’s or Biden’s. The jobs are out there, so go get them.
Overseas, everyone got so upset when Biden pulled us out of the Afghanistan quicksand. Has anyone looked at Afghanistan this month? The Taliban and ISIS are busy shooting each other to pieces and see who gets to be king of the hill in a country full of rubble, garbage and ruins. And guess what? This Christmas, no soldiers are coming back home in body bags.
We’re not there, so no one is shooting up our soldiers. Our sworn enemies are slaughtering each other instead of us. I don’t have a problem with that, do you? Does any American, Republican or Democrat, really want to go back there? No? Then Biden did a good thing, didn’t he? Let the Taliban and ISIS fight to the death over a pile of rocks – why should we care?
Another thing we found out this year is that Yankees have some really weird ideas about being parents. Look at that Kyle Rittenhouse case in Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old got a military rifle and shot three men. “Was it self-defense or murder” is the wrong question. That child (legally, he was still a child) had no business being there to start with. Picture the conversation: “Hey, Mom and Dad, my buddies and I are going to get guns, drive to another state where we don’t know anybody and look for trouble to get into. Is that OK?”
“Why sure, Junior, you have fun now, you hear?”
They let their kid deliberately put himself in harm’s way. They should be in jail for child neglect, if nothing else. They were legally responsible for what he did.
How about the 15-year-old school shooter in Michigan? His dad bought a gun for the kid three days before the shootings. The day before he opened fire, a teacher caught the kid shopping for ammo on his cell phone. The parents were notified, and mom texted the kid, “Don’t get caught next time.” This time the law threw the parents in jail, too. Good! I sure hope parents down here in the South have better sense raising their kids than those northern lunatics.
One more lesson from 2021 comes from the Britney Spears foolishness that the media obsessed over every day all summer long. The girl is 40 and thinks she is still 20. Instead of acting like an adult, she whined and complained that people wouldn’t leave her alone, everyone was mean to her, and all she really wanted was a private life – all the while posting photos of herself online every day and pouting for her fans every day.
If you want to be left alone, why would you share photos and thoughts with strangers? If you want a private life, pull the plug, stop typing and keep your darn life private – or does that make too much sense? So, Spears does have a valuable lesson to offer for young 21st century Americans. You don’t have to share who you are, what you do, where you live and where you go with the whole world. You’re not that special, and no one really cares except creepy folks who mean you harm. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your home is to stay private. No one can take advantage of you without your permission.
At the heart of all our political unrest is a basic misunderstanding about America. Washington, Adams, Franklin, Jefferson and the rest of the founders set America up to be a democratic republic that would make its own way in the world separate from all the entanglements, controversies and infighting that plagued the countries of Europe.
Of course, that was easier to do in those days when communications between America and Europe could take weeks or months by ship. Now, with all of our technological advances, all the world’s problems are right in our faces every morning when we wake up. All of the good and bad in America and the world are at our fingertips, and humans aren’t set up to handle this kind of information overload. Everything comes at us so fast we can’t separate rumors, nonsense, hype and conspiracies from facts, science, religion and the genuine good that does exist out there. Unless we separate ourselves and take time to process, reason and contemplate, we can drown in words, images and noise.
For about 120 years now, America has been an empire that pays lip service to our democratic heritage. We try to dictate how peoples and leaders on other continents should behave and surprise, they say, “You’re not our boss. What gives you the right to tell us how to live? Maybe we don’t want your ideals or your beliefs or your religion. Mind your own business.”
We don’t want China or Russia telling us what to do, do we? Maybe they don’t want us telling them, either. We lost sight of what the founders wanted for us. Democracy worked here, and our success was an example for the world, but having democratic principles or not is for them to decide on their own, not have it imposed on them by us. Empires cannot be democracies, and democracies cannot be empires. They are polar opposites of each other. We can’t be both.
We can’t solve everyone’s problems. We can’t rescue all the persecuted and suffering people across the world. We can’t educate, feed and build homes and schools everywhere.
Americans are not gods, and we should stop trying to be. We will help where we can when we can, but that’s the best we can do. There are enough problems here at home among our own people to keep us busy all of our lives. Quit trying to put other people’s lives in order until we can take care of our own. That’s not a Republican or Democratic idea; it’s just common sense. It’s what we need more of in America to survive.
Happy New Year.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory