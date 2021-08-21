To the Editor:
My sole purpose for attending meetings and for the request to public comment has always, and will continue to be, for the best interest of my children and all the children in the Monroe County School District.
The board public comment policy, while under legal advisement, sets a tone to the outside that the board has zero concern to hear from concerned parents/citizens.
That policy states that we are to speak to the superintendent to ask to be placed on the agenda, in order to address the school board, directly. He can then approve or deny your request.
Per the policy, this request must be written, and then sent via certified letter, or hand delivered the MCSD office, five days prior to a school board meeting. This policy is not the “norm” of other districts. IF there is a requirement to be able to publicly speak, at most it’s 24 hours. However, several other districts allow a place for public comments on EVERY school board meeting, agenda.
Per the current MCSD public comments policy, upon approval you will be allowed three minutes to speak. The board, then, doesn’t have to address you back, in way of discussion, a vote on what you bring up or even a discussion among themselves. So, after following their strict rules to even have the opportunity to address them with your concerns, you can still be (literally) ignored.
Most of these current board members are absolutely fine with doing so (ignoring you).
Contacting the superintendent makes no sense at all.
You see, the superintendent answers to THE BOARD MEMBERS, now. That position is no longer an elected position. THE BOARD members are the ones who can speak to policy and answer questions or concerns of those policies.
That isn’t the place of the superintendent.
When speaking to him, he deflects to “I’ll need to discuss that with the board” or (quite frequently) “let me ask Linda (Bickerstaff).”
He answers to THE BOARD, not us, the taxpaying citizens and parents. THAT is the issue.
Following the “chain of command” leads us to HIM, not THE BOARD members.
Leaving the superintendent the option to DENY a parent or citizens to address the board makes contacting him a useless step. HE answers to the board. THEY have the ability to hire and fire that position, now that it’s been removed from a public vote.
This is literally backwards on how a governing body is supposed to run.
As elected officials, you (the MCSD board members) are each to answer to, and speak for, YOUR district constituents.
Not allowing us to “face” our elected officials with valid questions, and a time in which to do so, leaves each one of you, acting as “judge, jury and executioner” in any issues we may have, or may have in the future.
Taking the advisement of an attorney, who isn’t a MCSD parent, is invalid. He sides with the law, not the people. Speaking of legal counsel, other school boards have an attorney present at all their meeting for the purpose (one of) of addressing public comments, in the event their advisement is needed. The MCSD has an attorney in Jackson. Very odd, considering the abundant number of suitable attorneys we have here in Monroe and surrounding counties.
In addition to the request for public comments policy to be changed, a written letter was given to all board members, their attorney and the superintendent in a request for a time change of their meetings.
This letter was emailed with over 40 supporting signatures from MCSD parents and citizens. The request for their meetings to be held AFTER business hours, so that parent and citizens can attend without duress to their work day, was denied. Currently their meetings are held at 4 p.m. Most people don’t get off work until 5 p.m. We don’t feel as if this is a hard request to respect and grant.
After all, how is it that elected civil servants and their personal schedules should outweigh the importance of those who elected them to those positions? When gaining votes, the precincts were open after business hours to get them elected, right?
I write this letter not only as one parent but as a voice for many other MCSD parents. Our requests are not unreasonable. A time to address those we elected, directly, at a time in which is conducive to a working, taxpayers schedule.
Board members: We ask that you please support a policy change for public comments, and schedule your meetings to a time after 5 p.m. so that parents can attend without duress.
WE the people, deserve a voice. A voice free from threats.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” ― Ronald Reagan
Leah Doyle
Hatley