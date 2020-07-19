Letter to the Editor:
Thoughts on MCEPA:
If broadband had been a priority, it would’ve been stated as such at the Aberdeen meeting, but it wasn’t. When asked, Mr. Rowland said that broadband was not something they were interested in pursuing.
If broadband had been a priority, the meeting at Becker would have never taken place, because there would’ve been no need.
If the members of MCEPA were a priority, the meeting times would have long since been changed so that members could actually attend. At the Becker meeting, which was held in the evening, there were hundreds in attendance.
If the members of MCEPA were a priority, the employees who are also page admins for their social media page wouldn’t (by their own admission) block any and all member comments and posts that mention PSC Brandon Presley, who has done nothing but champion for broadband since day one.
It was only after their attorney was contacted to let him know what was taking place that MCEPA decided not to allow any comments on social media posts, since page admins Melissa Cowley and Barry Rowland were using the company’s social media page to censor posts that didn’t favor existing board members.
If the members of MCEPA were a priority, there wouldn’t be employees running up and down the road telling people they were going to be fired if Mr. Weathers was elected, which is an outright lie, because the board has to vote on that.
If the members of MCEPA were a priority, they wouldn’t appoint a nominating committee who just turns around and nominates the existing board members.
If the members of MCEPA were a priority, there wouldn’t be board members going up and down the road targeting houses with Weathers campaign signs begging them to take them down.
If the members (and broadband) were are priority, the board members and GM Barry Rowland would’ve been burning up the phone lines calling senators and congressmen trying to help get legislation pushed through allocating funds for broadband initiatives.
But no, that was Brandon Presley and Gerald Weathers who did that. Not MCEPA.
There are three very knowledgeable candidates running by petition. And while I commend those who have served Monroe County as clerks and linemen, that does not make them the most qualified people for the position.
Being a board member is not about rewarding loyal employees. It is about making sure the best people are selected to represent the interests of the people of Monroe County. If the nominating committee doesn’t scout, recruit and/or nominate anyone but the existing board members, that should be evidence enough that there is a problem.
If the people of Monroe County were such a priority, the staff and board members would be more concerned with the overall best interest of the people of Monroe County rather than their own. All of their actions have shown that their primary agenda is is making sure the status quo stays in tact.
It is time that things are changed. I voted for change. I would encourage you to do the same.
Gena Dill
Hamilton