Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to honor and remember the Armed Forces members who paid the ultimate price and gave their lives to protect our freedoms.
We are honored to have a colorful, diverse and remarkable history, here in Aberdeen, Monroe County, Mississippi.
At Oddfellows Cemetery lie military men and women who defended our American ideals and freedoms of citizenship during every war, from the American Revolution to the recent Gulf and Afghanistan wars.
In preparation of Memorial Day ceremonies, volunteers from across Monroe County honored our Hometown Heroes, by placing more than 500 United States Flags on their graves. Volunteers from organizations included Boy Scouts and their leaders from Troop 39, Compatriots from the William Gray Chapter and the MS State American 250 Commission Chairman of the Sons of the American Revolution, Ladies from the American Legion #26 Auxiliary, Daughters from the Tombigbee Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and local citizens from Hamilton, West Point, Amory and Aberdeen.
A big thank you to all of the volunteers. Take a drive through the Oddfellows Cemetery. The grounds look lovely. Mr. Richard Carradine and his crew are doing a wonderful job maintaining the cemetery grounds. Thank the families that have sacrificed a loved one. Please consider volunteering next year. This event was a memorable and rewarding personal experience of love and gratitude.
The tired and tattered flags from the Oddfellows Cemetery were removed, and a proper disposal ceremony will be held by the Boy Scouts. The public will be invited to attend. Please remember, never throw out an American Flag in the garbage. There is a disposal box at the Aberdeen American Legion and at the Aberdeen Boy Scout Hut.
Thank you for our community volunteers.
Constance Hamilton
Regent, Tombigbee Chapter
Daughters of the American Revolution
