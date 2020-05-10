To the Editor:
Dr. W.A. Evans, a native of Monroe County and a physician, wrote the first syndicated health column in the United States, which appeared in most large daily newspapers in the early 1900s. Dr. Evans also served as Chicago Health Commissioner and founded Evans Memorial Library.
In the 1920s, Dr. Evans moved back to Monroe County and wrote a series of articles regarding Monroe County history. Somewhat relevant to the current pandemic is the column Dr. Evans published in the Aberdeen Examiner on March 25, 1937:
Yellow Fever
“That disease was often imported into this region and the favorite ports of entry were New Orleans and Mobile, both considered doors to Monroe. Boats, trains and stages linked Monroe to these cities. Every season brought some anxiety about yellow fever.
It was in 1878 and 1879 that fear reached the “high water mark.”
In September 1878, the Examiner carried a circular order from E.P. Sale, Chairman of the County Board of Health, in which it stated that no one would be allowed to come into Monroe County unless he had a certificate showing that he had not been in any yellow fever-infested territory for 20 days and that he was in good health. This certificate was good for only four days. A vigilance committee was to be created in each supervisor’s district to assist the quarantine office of the district.
At first, all trains, passenger and freight, were to be turned back at the county line. After pledges had been given by the general officers of the railroads, trains were allowed to run across the county, but no passengers or goods were to be discharged from any infected territory. Conductors and train crews were pledged to carry out this agreement, and a deputy sheriff rode each train to see that there was no violation of the pledge. This seems very drastic, but it was a modification of a prior order which prevented any person from entering the county from anywhere under any circumstances.
When Dr. Sale and the board proclaimed this modified non-intercourse quarantine, there was some murmuring. A mass meeting was called at which various speakers, doctors, merchants, farmers and preachers discussed the situation. This mass meeting decided to stand behind the ordinances. In the same numbers of the Examiner, D. J.L. Tindall, President of the Aberdeen Board of Health, gave orders about cleaning up the premises and published detailed instructions for the use of disinfectants such as perchloride of iron, chloride of zinc, Condy’s fluid, freshly burnt lime, charcoal, sulphurous acid gas, chloride gas, etc.
The City Board of Health included practically all the physicians in Aberdeen, while Dr. Sale’s County Board was representative of the profession of the county. The ordinances and orders carried severe penalties. In spite of laws of just this type, almost everywhere yellow fever swept all over the lower valley. This was the only time in local history when the physicians were in complete authority. Monroe County escaped invasion.”
Monroe County was very fortunate to have no deaths during the 1878 yellow fever epidemic.
However, the yellow fever virus killed 230 people in Holly Springs, 350 people in Grenada, 5,000 people in Memphis, and 20,000 people in total in the Mississippi Valley area.
Sincerely,
T.W. Pace
Attorney at Law