Letter to the Editor:
Well I’m not sure how to start this discussion. It’s one that definitely needs to be had. The past couple of weeks all across the country, there have been discussions to what some people want. It’s hard to watch the news and not think there isn’t a huge problem in the country.
What most people don’t seem to understand is there’s a huge silent majority. When I say majority, I don’t mean any race, religion or sex. I’m talking about the average American that just wants to go about their day and not have anyone bother them.
The past couple of years, Amory has had a few marches. One was a group wanting to bring awareness of guns and the harm they cause. Don’t get me wrong, there are things that can be done to make things safer as far as training. I might be wrong but as far as I know, we don’t have mass shootings or people having shoot outs in the streets.
The second one that I’ve seen was just a couple of weeks ago. I don’t know the proper name of the march but I think it was something for unity. Again, unity is a great thing, but I just haven’t seen any problems in Amory as far as people being mistreated based on race, religion or sex.
Now I might just be completely uninformed about things that go on. I would be willing to bet that if there was any business that did treat anyone differently, they would be out of business soon. We live in a small town, and it doesn’t take long for the word to get to your friends and family if something bad like that was to happen.
I bring both of these things up to get people to understand out of all the people in Amory, there might have been 40 people attending these marches. The vast majority of the rest of Amory was at their homes just minding their business.
I’m not saying others didn’t agree with what was being said. I have yet to see a single march for any pro 2nd Amendment rights or any what people call Conservative ideas. I think that the silent majority is at their breaking point on being silent with recent events in our capital.
The state flag seems to be a hot topic in Mississippi and for some odd reason, it’s an issue for people that don’t even live here. Now there’s no doubt people have different opinions on what the flag means to them. I would be willing to bet the vast majority of Mississippians do not really care if the flag changes. They care about how it is changed.
See, the main issue with a lot of people that support the flag is that their voice was completely cut out. My opinion on the flag being changed by the last term of senators in Jackson is they knew the people of Mississippi would most likely vote to keep the flag, so they had to make sure they silenced them by doing it themselves.
I love Mississippi and I proudly wear the flag on shirts and hats all over Amory. The issue with people trying to say the flag represents racism is that now you’re calling me a racist because I wear that flag. I’m not saying that racist people have not used the flag also. The issue is that just because a psycho killer or a group of people used a flag to cause harm to other people, that doesn’t not make the flag bad.
How many acts of kindness have been done under the same flag? We are known as the Hospitality State. So, how were we able to use that name if we represented racism with our flag?
At some point in time, we, as Mississippians and Americans, have to move forward as a group and stop letting the news and the loud minority tell us that we should be mad about something. Changing the flag or any of history will not change how people treat each other. If you want there to be unity, then it starts with yourself and how you treat the people you encounter.
Brandon Fowlkes
Letter to the Editor:
“Get out the way white trash, can’t you see a lady coming through,” Mamie in Atlanta during Reconstruction “Gone With The Wind.”
I have never agreed with slavery or segregation of any kind. Africans were not the only ones used as slaves. Irish adults and kids were yanked from their homes. God’s chosen people, the Jews, were slaves to Egypt. Slavery is a despicable practice hands down, but we have learned time and again that to erase history is to, in effect, erase what God let happen for a reason to teach us to be better people.
There will be something that offends people in every moment of history. Pink triangles sewn on homosexuals in concentration camps to mark them as use for experiments then burned offends me, yet there is a monument still there.
The Civil War was fought in a different era. The soldiers on both sides fought for their beliefs, whether they were good or bad. Anyone who gives their life for beliefs should be remembered. The Civil War took lives of 10 to 12 per family, and slaves were beaten and worked to death. Let’s remember everyone – slaves, Union and Confederate soldiers and all who gave the last gift they could – life. Remember it in history class, in your heart and soul and remember it so it never happens again.
In war is two sides people die for – good and bad, depending on what affects your life most. Honor and remember all. Leave a history for future generations and instead of African-American children looking at monuments, houses or flags in disdain or fear, look at them as symbols of learning and pathways to a better life.
It is these kids’ ancestors who built the grand mansions and monuments and their ancestors who left as much, or more, in the history of the South as white people. We share this Earth, our history and our pain, but God created us all in his image and I wonder what the Creator looks down and thinks now.
Neil Palmer
Aberdeen