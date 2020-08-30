To the Editor:
While watching the video of the City of Aberdeen board meeting on Aug. 18, I couldn’t help but notice the abrupt tone of the mayor, as well as some of the board members. It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was to put Brian Sanders on trial. What I don’t understand is why this time was wasted on something that the mayor kept saying was not Mr. Sanders fault.
So, what was the point of highlighting the signing of this contract if it wasn’t to make a case against and possibly punish Mr. Sanders for doing something that was in the best interest of the City of Aberdeen and its citizens?
It breaks my heart to watch black people, who know far too well the devastation of racially motivated discrimination and exclusionary practices to engage in the same kind of treatment of another race. It accomplishes nothing other than more division and distrust among people of an already divided community.
Some of you will say that I shouldn’t have written or published this opinion. Well, I have every right to state my opinion via a public forum as anyone else.
I’m a taxpaying citizen and have always been a proponent of doing what is right and fair no matter the color of your skin. I am sick over the nastiness and disrespect of how citizens are being treated for wanting answers to their questions. It serves no one to behave in such a cruel manner.
Leadership is a position of service and honor. It should not be used to intimidate, control or manipulate people or circumstances for personal gain. When I think of true leadership, I look to the example Jesus left for us. He led by looking out for others, taking care of those less fortunate and building up the down trodden.
I’m reminded of the words of the late John Lewis, who served this country so honestly and fearlessly. Among one of his greatest quotes was, “If you see something wrong, say something.” Well, I said something and I pray you’re listening with a clear conscience.
Diane Cook
Aberdeen
To the Editor:
“God only knows, God makes His plans. The information is unavailable to the mortal man. We work our jobs, collect our pay, think we’re gliding down the highway. When, in fact, we’re slip-sliding away.” – Paul Simon
As expected, all the shouting and fussing of the protests has disappeared into the background, like all the other protests before them. It’s still going on in a few cities, but most people have to (1) pay bills and make a living and (2) support families, so the passing fad of marching and shouting to look cool to their friends got boring pretty fast once they figured out that real changes take years, not weeks. Who has that much time to kill?
With that distraction disposed of, attention has returned to the COVID-19 virus, which is infecting and killing people in ever-larger numbers. Americans united against the virus in March, and that lasted about six weeks. Then, we divided back into our political camps and went back to sniping at each other. There have been hundreds of rumors, conspiracies and “miracle cures,” one after another.
Apparently, people who hate masks think the virus only kills Democrats. How they ever made it through school, I have no idea. When did politicians become doctors? If you have a broken leg or a stroke or heart attack, would you ask the president for medical advice? No? Then how did he become a virus expert? Get a grip.
The virus just wants to eat your lungs until you die, and it doesn’t care what party you like, what religion you are or where you live. You are its food, plain and simple. There’s nothing special about any of you. (Just wondering, do black lives matter if they are killed by the virus instead of police?) There is no cure yet and no proven vaccine, at least in America.
Now, Vladimir Putin in Russia claims they have a vaccine and he is busy shooting his people (with needles, not bullets). I guess it’s possible that some Russian doctor has come up with something, but no one’s going to take their word for it until we see proof. We have higher standards for Russians than we do for our president. What does that say about us?
Meanwhile, we have people running wild in bars, nightclubs, beaches, house parties, college concerts and other overcrowded gatherings paying the fool as if it’s still last year and the virus never existed. Then they are shocked when some of them get sick.
Nothing matters to any of these “young, strong, invincible” idiots but getting drunk, having sex and then going home and infecting the family. If the old folks get sick and die, hey, they’ll inherit their money – cool. Never try to talk sense to alcohol addicts – it’s a waste of breath. (And I guarantee plenty of protesters got sick, too, whether anyone talks about it or not).
Since no one at the federal level of government has a clue what to do, and they all change their minds from one day to the next, we are left with 50 states coming up with 50 sets of rules, and one city or county doing one thing and the next city or county doing another. There’s no coordination, no guidance, no overall plan, just total chaos. If you don’t like the medical rules in one place, drive a few miles and get drunk with no restrictions somewhere else. We are not one nation. We’re a bunch of squabbling territories, each defending its own piece of turf.
The ancient Greeks had a saying, “Whom Gods destroy, they first make mad.” God has removed His protection from us, as He did to ancient Israel and left us all to follow our own selfish desires. This is how every great empire or nation has been destroyed, and now it is clearly our turn. Meanwhile, the hospital beds fill up, the obituary pages get longer and longer, and we choose to pretend everything’s just fine. Bring on the football!
This November, we pick which senile old man we want to pretend to be president. The virus won’t care who wins. The political and academic “experts” on most channels say Joe Biden is way ahead and can’t lose. Didn’t they say the same about Hillary Clinton in 2016? Why does anyone listen to these people, much less pay them to talk nonsense? Cable “commentators” like Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo on the left have multi-million dollar contracts to tell us what we are supposed to think on every subject.
Why am I supposed to care what they think and what makes their opinions more important than anyone else’s? They are just street protestors in suits with their own TV shows, nothing more or less.
If your life is so barren and empty that listening to these paid mouthpieces yell is your only entertainment, turn off the darn TV and read a book, study the Bible, take a walk in town to clear your head or talk to friends. You’ll feel better doing any of those things than you would listening to crazy people. Just because big chunks of America, on both sides, are out of their minds doesn’t mean you have to join them. Stay away from all of them.
This election will end in violence, so be prepared for it. Both sides will claim fraud, interference, collusion, fake news, fake results, whatever term you like. There will be marches and protests and looting and burning no matter who “wins.” I know my vote (blue in an overwhelmingly red state) means nothing, but I’ll do it anyway. Whoever finally ends up as president, America will keep slip-sliding away. There’s too much anger, too much resentment, too much hatred ready and waiting for a spark to blow the country sky high. I wish there could somehow be a better outcome, but I don’t see it.
P.S. It occurs to me that a line in Nirvana’s song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” perfectly describes how stressed out Americans are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic – “I feel stupid and contagious. Here we are now, entertain us!” Kurt Cobain was ahead of his time.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory