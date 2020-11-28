To the Editor:
When I was in school in Aberdeen in the 1970s, I had a good teacher in civics education in the ninth grade, Mrs. W.R. Pittman at Shivers School, and U.S. Government in the 12th grade – Coach William Dwight McComb at Aberdeen High School. These two teachers peaked my interest in government, and this led me to take a couple more government classes in college, which I did very well in. Since then, I have had a great interest in government and politics and all that it encompasses.
Having said that, I want to say that at least since I have been observing presidential elections – from President Gerald R. Ford to the current occupant of the White House, none of them Democrat or Republican have refused to concede when they were defeated for election or re-election until now. The current occupant, #45, and his vice-president lost by an electoral college vote of 306 to 232 to the Democrats, and still (as this is written), refuses to concede – claiming all this “voter fraud.” Sore losers always claim that. By the way, the electoral college vote is the same identical numbers in which he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.
He refuses to grant the president-elect the presidential daily briefings (pdi’s) as this letter is written and refuses to allow his administration to cooperate in putting into place any of the things that allow for a smooth “transition” of power, thus hindering the incoming president and his administration. Although these actions are just temporary stumbling blocks, this is so so sad. Whenever there are at least two candidates running for the same office, someone is going to lose. Get over it.
Bobby G. Sacus
Chairman of the Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee, Aberdeen
To the Editor:
Since you liked Mr. Secrist’s reply to my letter of last month so much that you printed it twice, let’s get to it. (God forbid that you have to print it three times.)
Biden won. Trump lost. I’m happy; you’re not. Enjoy your delicious dinner of sour grapes. How you gloated in 2016 when you called all the Clinton supporters “sore losers.” Now you’re the ones who are whining and pouting. How do you like it?
In 2016, America embarked on a four-year-long drunk. Now it’s time to sober up and act like adults again.
Do you remember a time when we would go two or three days without hearing a word from the president if nothing was going on? Remember when we took that for granted as normal presidential behavior? All of our lives, we thought that was normal.
No half-baked tweets at all hours. No ranting and raving on FOX News like an escaped lunatic from an asylum. No presidents in your face throwing insults and behaving like a spoiled toddler every time you turned on the TV. Five years ago, if someone told you that’s how the most powerful man in the world would act every single day, you would have laughed in their faces and said, “No way, that’ll never happen. Americans have got better sense than that.”
Oh, really? Do you see anyone acting like they have sense? If you are determined to keep Trump as your one and only president, have your state legislature draft, vote on and pass another ordinance of secession. Give up your rights as American citizens and march out of the United States behind your fallen idol and get some other states to go with you. (Don’t forget the bleach.)
What? You don’t want to do that? Then I guess you’re stuck with President Joe Biden, aren’t you? Did you forget that what goes around comes around?
Enjoy the experience. Merry Christmas.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
To the Editor:
Here are some tips I ran across by daycare kids of how to bake a turkey.
Put it in the oven. The oven has to be cold so you won’t get burned. Put salt on it. Cook for 15 minutes.
Put it on a plate, take a knife, chop it up, then put it in the microwave with some sugar and salt and butter. Cook it for 20 minutes. Eat with bread.
Put it in the oven for 18 minutes, then put some stuff on it. Put on some sprinkles on it and eat it.
First, my Daddy has to kill it. Then you take the feathers off cause you can’t eat those. Then you oil the pan and cut the turkey up and cook it for like 10 hours, then you eat it with some salt on it.
Get one at the store, put it in a big bowl and stir it up. Get the oven hot and put it in the oven. Cook it for 30 minutes.
Put it in the microwave for five minutes and eat it with BBQ sauce.
You have to take the feathers off, then put apple sauce on it, then put it in the oven for five minutes, take it out and cut it up, then you can eat it with sauce and ketchup and salt.
You go buy a turkey, then put it in the oven, get the oven really hot and cook it about 15 minutes, take the turkey out and put it on a plate and eat it.
Buy at turkey at the store, put some butter and ketchup inside the turkey. Put it on a plate in the oven, cook it about four minutes, get Mommy to take it out and eat it.
Roger Bennett