To the Editor:
Thank you so much for printing the letter by Sally Stallings in your Dec. 16 edition. This letter has more to say about the true meaning and spirit of Christmas and the standard of behavior that God expects true Christmas to display, more than all of the feel-good Christmas movies, ads and sermons that we are inundated with every December. This letter deserves to appear on Facebook posts in every state. It’s that good and that heartfelt.
Thank you, Mrs. Stallings for writing it.
A couple of quick quotes on the letters by Robert Hoffman and James Rutledge, then a few historical notes.
1.) Mr. Rutledge, “The Times They Are a-Changin” was written by Mr. Dylan, not Mr. Dolan. It’s not that difficult to get someone’s name right, people, concentrate on what you’re doing.
2.) Mr. Rutledge, I quit trying to figure out bank rules years ago. They will do what they do and they don’t need our permission to do it.
3.) Mr. Hoffmann, I don’t know why anyone cares about concession speeches, either. They are forgotten five minutes after they are said anyway. Whether Donald Trump says a million words or no words at all doesn’t mean a darn thing. He still lost, and good riddance. If he refuses to leave on January 20, slap handcuffs on him, drag him out and lock him up. If some states want to keep Trump as president, let them secede and create a new confederacy under Trump. The rest of America won’t even notice that they’re gone. If American citizenship and your rights as citizens mean so little to you that you will give them up for a squalling sore loser, you don’t deserve them. to quote the self-righteous Republican snobs of 2016, “Elections have consequences.” Enjoy eating those words. If they get stuck in your craw, go gargle with bleach.
4.) On a historical note, presidents are not required to attend their successor’s inauguration, although it’s the polite thing to do. John Adams did not attend Thomas Jefferson’s inauguration, and John Quincy Adams did not attend Andrew Jackson’s, so it’s happened before, and America survived. (No one cared about the absence of either Adams.)
5.) Second historical note: after the disputed election of 1824, when John Q. Adams was awarded the presidency by the U.S. House of Representatives even though Jackson had a plurality but not a majority of electoral votes, Jackson and his supporters cried fraud and deliberately blocked every Adams administration initiative for the next four years. So, if Trump’s loyal flunkies mess America up for the next four years to spite Biden, yeah, this happened before, too. The people suffered, of course, but making a political point is always more important than people, right?
6.) Final note: If, as seems likely, Trump pardons his cronies, his family members and even himself, he will still face civil charges after he is a private citizen again. Presidential pardons only affect federal crimes. The pardon has no influence on charges in state courts, and there are 15 to 20 civil and criminal cases against Trump, or his kids, or the Trump Corporation already active. Trump can be subpoenaed, indicted, tried, convicted, fined or jailed in any of these cases after January 20. “Executive privilege” goes away when he’s not the chief executive anymore. Gerald Ford’s pardon saved Richard Nixon from facing justice for his crimes because they were all at the federal level. Trump can escape a few of his legal troubles if he pardons himself, but not all of them. (Can a president pardon himself? No one knows because it’s never happened). And yes, his tax returns finally will get exposed. Whatever happens will happen. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets in his private jet one night and seeks asylum in some country that has no extradition treaty with the U.S. He’s rich; who’s going to stop him? It’s a very rare thing for millionaires to go to jail. (“Equal justice under law” is a joke).
Now, personal opinion: on Joe Biden’s rock-bottom, absolute worst day in the years to come, he will still be a better man, a better, American and a better president than Donald Trump ever was on his best day in office. If you don’t like that, it’s my opinion, not yours, and my right to say it as an American. I don’t need your approval, just like Trump doesn’t need mine. Happy New Year.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
To the Editor:
I have always been interested in our history since my elementary school days and became interested in government and politics as a teenager. I received by bachelor’s of science in 1969 in social studies and my master’s degree in education with a major in social science in 1980. My wife and I participated in Democrat party caucuses, serving as delegates to Monroe County conventions.
I served for 10 years in the 1980s and 1990s on the Democrat Party Executive Committee, part of that time serving with Bobby Sacus from whom I had much respect. I left that committee in the ‘90s when Bill Clinton was running for re-election. I had already decided the Democrat party no longer represented my values as a conservative.
Most other committee members tried to encourage all to support, promote and campaign for Clinton. Since I had not voted for him the first time, I felt it would be hypocritical to support and promote him for re-election. I was not alone in my decision to leave the Democrat Executive Committee.
One of the reasons I got on to the committee was to help stop and prevent the corruption occurring in Democrat primaries. Examples of corruption were ballot boxes coming to the courthouse with the seal broken and sometimes the locks missing, precincts showing 100 percent of the registered voters voted, precincts where deceased people signed the register and voted and rumors of extra ballots being printed. I’m sure things have improved in Monroe County, but they are as bad or worse in other cities and counties in the country.
It is not surprising to me that there are serious questions about the presidential election. There are cities and counties across the country that have a terrible reputation of election fraud and corruption. Some examples of these are Minneapolis, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; and now Atlanta, Georgia.; All of these are Democrat-run cities and in some cases, the Democrats run the state. In most cases, this has been occurring for decades.
One documented example is in Chicago in Cooke County, Illinois where Mayor Richard Daily’s political machine gave the 1960 presidential election to John Kennedy. In more recent years, in Minnesota, Al Franken won his senatorial seat by getting more votes in precincts than they had recent voters.
If pointing out irregularities is just “sour grapes,” what is the hurry to concede and move on? If these accusations of fraud and corruption aren’t real, time will tell. Why is it Democrats don’t want photo ID required to be able to vote? They are required to get in the Democrat convention. There are many times in our lives we have to show a photo ID for less important reasons than to vote.
Many states will give you a photo ID free or for a small fee if you don’t have a driver’s license. There is no legitimate reason to oppose this, but it does make it easier to cheat without one. Why would you mail out millions of ballots with no way to track where they go and who they go to and who they are coming back from, unless it is a massive way to cheat?
Poll watchers have been allowed to observe the process of elections for decades. Why would you deny them the opportunity to actually see what is going on by putting them at an unrealistic distance or denying them entrance or sending them out for arbitrary reasons while the Democrats in charge continue to count votes? This is not only illegal but a great opportunity to cheat.
Why would you use a voting system (Dominion) which can be manipulated to change votes and one which was used by communist regimes to obtain and stay in power? One example being Venezuela. Why would you allow someone to “harvest” 100s or 1000s of ballots? Former Georgia candidate for governor, Stacey Adams, bragged about this and vowed to do it again in January for the senatorial elections.
As in coordination, several Democrat cities stopped counting ballots around 10 p.m., when Trump was way ahead, and resumed without poll watchers present. All of a sudden, tens and hundreds of thousands of votes showed up for Biden and only a few thousand for Trump. Many more than usual only vote for Biden and no one else “down ballot.”
Cameras and witnesses revealed suitcases of ballots mysteriously from under tables and unknown places. Election workers were seen scanning the same ballots numerous times. Why did precinct and state officials have recounts without verifying signatures to see if the ballots were valid? Why were ballots, mostly for Biden, received long after deadlines and some even “back dated?” Why were only Trump uncounted ballots found a week after the election? Were “drop boxes,” put only in Democrat-dominated, precincts secure? If little or no verification of voters was done, how do we know if only qualified registered citizens voted?
What happened to hundreds of thousands of ballots that were dropped off by USPS and other truck drivers who illegally crossed state lines from New York to Pennsylvania? These were left at designated “drop offs,” and there are no records of what happened to them. How is it possible 700,000 more mail-out ballots came into Pennsylvania precincts than were mailed out by the State of Pennsylvania? Is it logical that only .5 percent of the ballots in Georgia in 2020 were rejected and yet 6.4 percent were rejected in the 2016 presidential race?
Similar statistics were recorded in all the swing states. Would hundreds of witnesses sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury and a five-year jail sentence if they didn’t witness these irregularities? I leave this part of my debate with a quote from Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s chief of staff and failed mayor of Chicago, who said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste!” (COVID)
More proof of the arrogance of the corrupt is the response of Democratic Sen. Harry Reid when confronted about his lying about Romney not paying his taxes in 2011 and 2012. He said, “Well, it worked, didn’t it?” He meant his lie discredited Romney and helped Obama to win. Another example of the arrogant and corrupt is vice president Joe Biden when asked how he handled the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who was investigating the company his son was working for.
He told the president of Ukraine to fire the prosecutor or his country wouldn’t receive any U.S. aid. Biden’s son, Hunter, wound up making millions of dollars from Ukraine and the widow of a Russian mayor. He also made over a billion dollars from China all while his father was vice president.
Why did the liberal news media treat accusations against Trump as facts, many times with little or no verification but dismissed and didn’t even report accusations against Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden?
Pravda was a government-controlled and government-run news media in the old Soviet Union. Little has changed in Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela today where the news media reports only what the government permits. One of the many things that made this country special was we once had a news media that acted as a watch dog for the American citizens and voters. Sadly, with 90 percent of the news media acting as “advocates” for liberal Democrats and an arm of the National Democrat Committee, there is no objectivity.
The majority of the media support and promote the ideology and agenda of the liberals, soon to be socialists. As a general rule, the majority of the media has always leaned to the left but in the past, they made an effort to be somewhat fair and balanced. Examples of this were Walter Cronkite of CBS and Huntley and Brinkley of NBC. Today they are so much lock step with each other and the liberals, they all have the same talking points.
As I lowered my flag to half-mast on this past Dec. 7, I was reminded of the great sacrifices of our ancestors, our two sons and daughters and their families. They were willingly where their country sent them to defend our rights and freedoms. I am very sad and disappointed at the lack of appreciation and trivial way our right and privilege to vote has been spoken of as if only it “amounted to bragging rights between two college teams.” Is it “sour grapes” for “we the people” to want our votes to county as “one man, one vote” and not be canceled by illegal voters, non-existent voters and other voters having their votes counted numerous times?
Where were you gentlemen when Al Gore required 37 days to have the votes counted in 2000? The Supreme Court ruled on that one. It was the Democrat election officials who couldn’t determine a vote because of “hanging and bulging chads.” That problem was only in Democrat-controlled Dade County, Florida. Our country patiently waited.
Where were you when Hillary Clinton, the DNC, the liberal news and corrupt, biased leaders in our own FBI put this country through three-plus years of disruption and division? The “Russian Collusion Hoax” cost us $48 million and ruined several lives, including a highly decorated three-star general. Many hearings and over 500 witnesses later, no evidence was uncovered about who the real criminals were, but the “swamp” protects its own.
Was this because someone couldn’t accept the “will of the people” in 2016? Time and space don’t permit me to discuss a “baseless impeachment” or “go along to get along” Republicans who are “swamp creatures” too.
I understand you don’t like Trump’s tweets. Well, I’m not fond of them or his language but I guess they are part of his New York businessman’s MO. He is not a professional politician, but that it a good thing. Many politicians go to Washington to get power and money, not to serve the people. Trump had money and power before he got there and is not beholding to anyone.
He is the only president in my lifetime who has done exactly what he campaigned to do. He did this in spite of the resistance from “the swamp,” including some in his own party. It seems that some had rather a 47-year professional politician who has accomplished very little except to “line the pockets” of his and his family. It seems some want “business as usual in Washington, D.C.” Be careful what you ask for – you might get it.” unfortunately, so will the rest of us. I hope we can all “get over it!”
Phil Sullivan