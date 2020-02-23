To the Editor:
I enjoyed Ray Van Dusen’s column – “Hey mister, you gotta geaux experience Mardi Gras for yourself.” And I can tell you firsthand, it is something that Mardi Gras on the Coast is something that needs to be experienced.
As a native of Aberdeen, I knew very little about Mardi Gras other than it was something that happened in New Orleans and it usually involved heavy drinking and nudity. I dabbled slightly in Mardi Gras when I lived in Mobile. But I can proudly say that I am now fully living that Mardi Gras life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
My wife is a Pass Christian native, and Mardi Gras is in her blood. Once we decided to make our home in Pass Christian with our son, Charlie, Mardi Gras became something to which I looked forward. It’s how I keep myself from getting depressed after Christmas – I know Mardi Gras is coming.
The Pass Christian Parade, commonly known as the “Pass Parade” is a parade on the Sunday before Mardi Gras Day (Fat Tuesday). It is put on by the St. Paul Carnival Association, which raises money for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, which is the school where Charlie attends pre-K through 5. We love the Pass Parade.
My best friend since childhood, Brian Wilemon, a native of Aberdeen, and his family join us every year for the festivities. Until 2018, we had attended a house party as my sister-in-law’s house where there was always tons of food, including several king cakes. We take king cakes very seriously down here. We are fond of the ones from Dong Phuong Bakery in East News Orleans, Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach and we love the goat cheese and apple from Cake Bakery and Café in New Orleans. Our friend, Liz Bosarge from Bay St. Louis, also makes king cakes in her home, and they are amazing. We ordered two for the Pass Parade – one cream cheese and brown sugar and one cream cheese and chocolate chip.
In 2018, my mother-in-law moved to Davis Avenue in Pass Christian, which is the beginning street for the Pass Parade. Now, we all gather at her house around 8 a.m. and prepare for the day. This year, I know we’ll be having muffaletta dip, smoked pork with Mardi Gras slaw, chicken creole with cheese grits and sticky ham and cheese sliders. We’ll drink Diet Coke (my wife Dayna), coconut Lacroix (me) and the sparkling apple juice in the champagne bottle for Charlie.
Everyone in town will stop by for a “hello,” hug and some king cake. We’ll do the “Cupid Shuffle,” the official line dance of Mardi Gras, in the front yard as Charlie anxiously waits for the parade.
And then the parade starts. We watch the parade from the porch or from her fenced-in yard. We’ll catch a ton of beads, and everyone will throw Charlie a variety of stuffed animals and footballs, etc. One year, Dayna caught an entire one-pound bag of fruit chews. Who cares that they were grapefruit-flavored? Charlie certainly didn’t. I still find the occasional one hidden around the house that he stashed away.
Although I’m someone who loves Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Pass Parade is one of my favorite days of the year. I get to be with my family and friends, we all get decked out in our best purple, green and gold (gold has to be last according to Mardi Gras tradition), and we are making memories with Charlie, who will grow up with Mardi Gras as a part of his life.
I encourage you to experience this for yourself. Come on down and see us. We’ll be at the corner of Davis and Handy. Stop by for a hug and some king cake. But make sure you know how to do the “Cupid Shuffle.” If not, we’ll show you. And the most important thing to know is this: catching Mardi Gras beads is all about good luck. Never pick up beads off of the street that you didn’t catch. You must catch them to get good luck for the coming year.
Jeff Clark
Harrison County Public Information Officer
Pass Christian
To the Editor:
Amory is blessed to have North Mississippi Medical Center as a provider of health care for Amory and Monroe County. With recent repairs or replacement to older equipment, along with renovations of buildings and grounds, we see a vast difference. These improvements bring health care to its patients and their families as never before.
My family and I have had good medical care through Gilmore for almost 50 years. Their staff has given more than what was expected of hospital personnel, thus we feel comfortable with North Mississippi Medical Gilmore-Amory.
My wife, Betty, is seeing Dr. William McComb and his staff at the Wound Center for weekly treatment for a recent fall. Her injury has reduced her ability to a wheelchair, walker or crutch. Gaining entrance to the wound center entrance at 1127 Earl Frye Blvd. is critical, however, the entrance does not have a covered drive thru awning for protection in inclement weather.
One has to see how rain, sleet, snow or stormy weather hinders patients getting out of vehicles into the building without any overhead protection. These patients are often elderly and are with elder caregivers at the mercy of bad weather. This leaves them open to accidents and additional injury.
Vans with patients from other institutions drop off and pick up these individuals in like manner and have been for many years. Now that North Mississippi Medical Center has ownership of these buildings, we encourage action to be taken to correct this long-awaited situation.
Building 1127 Earl Frye Blvd. houses the offices of the Wound Center with Dr. William McComb and his wonderful staff. Dr. Beeman has recently joined the staff with Dr. McComb. Dr. Hoat Hoang also has his practice with Amory Surgery Clinic in this building.
As a caregiver to my wife and for other patients of the Wound Center and other medical personnel of this building, we encourage North Mississippi Medical Center to help us. Help us to make visits more pleasant for our loved ones and keem them safe. Please add this drive thru awaning to your improvements not only for patients but for our doctors and their staff as well.
Thanking you in advance,
James Rutledge
Amory