To the Editor:
An ancient Chinese curse said, “May you live in interesting times.” Well, we’ve certainly got that covered. On some days this summer it has felt like the whole country is a big insane asylum and the crazy inmates are in charge of it. My own not-so-serious theory is that aliens drop off their crazy people on this planet then fly by once in a while to make sure none of us have escaped.
COVID is exploding again, our cardboard Afghan government and “army” paid for with our tax dollars collapsed like a house of cards. We fight with each other over free shots and face masks and we have done everything we can, as a people, to make our country look like darned fools to anyone overseas trying to figure out how we all went nuts.
Starting with the least important thing, first, August is almost over. Donald Trump and his croaking chorus of conspiracy cuckoos on social media swore up and down that he would be president again this month. So where is he? What’s he waiting for and why isn’t the election overturned if there’s so much evidence of fraud? If Trump wants to see what a real loser look like, there are plenty of mirrors available at Mar-a-Lago.
Now Afghanistan. We should have dumped that piece of garbage years ago. Look at Iraq. We overthrew Saddam Hussein, good for us. But then we tried to create a Democratic government there and a strong, professional Iraqi army. We bought weapons, uniforms, trucks, Jeeps, supply depot, military bases and planes for the Iraqi soldiers and trained them. So what happened? When the Iraqi army had to stand on its own against terrorists, they threw down their guns, ran like rabbits and handed over all those weapons we paid for to the enemy.
Our tax dollars built roads, bridges, schools and government buildings for the Iraqi people, and the terrorists wound up with all that stuff we built. Now, substitute the word “Afghan” in every place that I wrote “Iraqi.” America didn’t learn a darned thing from our experience in Iraq. Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is making the same mistakes again and again and expecting different results.” We can’t even make our government work but we think we know how to run theirs? When will we ever learn that the U.S. has no business “nation building” anywhere?
This will sound cruel and harsh, but it’s the truth. I feel sorry for the Afghan people. They will be beaten, tortured and murdered by a brutal dictatorship, but there are brutal dictatorships in countries all over the world murdering innocent people. Americans are not gods. We can’t help everyone. We’ve got to look after our own people first, and we’ve got fellow Americans sick or dying in big numbers from a disease that we have a cure for if we can find the sanity to use it. Don’t care if our sick are Republicans or Democrats, all of them are more important than the Afghans, that’s just the way it is. The Iraqis and Afghans aren’t the first people America lied to, and that won’t be the last.
I realize there are thousands of U.S. troops and veterans who can testify that they served with brave, honorable, capable Iraqi and Afghan soldiers during their tours of duty, and I don’t dispute what they say. Unfortunately, when push comes to shove, those brave men were outnumbered by the cowards in their ranks who ran away without fighting, the patriotic Iraqis and Afghans were too few to hold out. “If most of the soldiers don’t think their own country is worth fighting for, we can’t do it for them.” (Before you say I just quoted Joe Biden, think again. I wrote those words myself in a letter about Iraq 10 years ago. True then, true now.)
Now COVID. If everyone old enough to get shots had done so in the spring, most of America would be just fine. We’ve got people saying, “COVID can’t hurt me, I’m strong, I’m tough, it’s all fake anyway,” and COVID replies, “That means your lungs will be juicy, tender and delicious. I can’t wait to have you for dinner.”
Here’s what puzzles me. If you can get a free shot that takes a few seconds and quit worrying about COVID and live your life, why not do it? Are all these anti-vaccination folk so rich that they can afford the thousands of dollars in medical bills they will be buried in if all their political heroes in the GOP and FOX and weird social media are wrong? What if COVID is real and you get it? Will Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson lay their hands on you and heal you? Will they pay your bills? The wisest thing to do is take for granted that anything you read or hear on social media is all rumors and lies. Social media in today’s America is like the National Enquirer multiplied by 100,000 times. Facebook, Twitter and their ILK are the real “fake news.”
Now, a lot of folk say they have the freedom not to get shots and it’s their own life and they can decide how to live it. True enough. You have the right to risk you life and maybe catch a disease than at the least will wreck your health or at the worst kill you. But you do have the right or the freedom to drag other people to the grave with you against their will, when your “rights” take away the rights of other people without their permission. You’re not a patriot anymore. You’re just a jerk.
Is COVID God’s judgment on us? Maybe – he sent plagues or Israel over and over again when they got out of line. The bible says God delights in humbling the proud, the arrogant and the self-righteous. That sounds like us, doesn’t it? God humbled the smug Clintons in 2016 and the proud Trumps in 2020, and He will keep bringing us down until we turn to the real God instead of fake gods. He has given us a way out from the COVID plague, a vaccine he allowed scientists to create, and we Americans are too know-it-all to use it. God gave all of us brains. He expects us to use them once in a while, if we don’t, we deserve whatever punishment He sends our way. Is America still worth saving or will we break up into bitter, snarling tribes?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
P.S. To those who gloat that Biden will have Afghan blood on his hands, fair enough. But Trump has American blood on his hands – of all those COVID dead that he called fake news. Fake disease, fake numbers. Which of them has the greater sin? Whoever you want to blame, they’re still dead and their families still mourn. What good do your politics, or mine, do them?
Here’s an idea. Why don’t we load up those “tourists” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 into planes, fly them to Kabul and let them fight the Taliban to their hearts’ content? They brag about how tough and patriotic then are. Let them go there and prove it.
To the Editor:
Misinformation from the Monroe County School District continues.
In September of 2020, our Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan made a phone call to the MCSD to inquire to the term expiration of all five board members. The information provided FROM the MCSD was INCORRECT. This information was then passed along to several concerned citizens of Monroe County in inquiry to the next board election dates.
Upon that INCORRECT information that was provided, originally by the MCSD, the concerned parents began a campaign to bring about the much-needed change within our board members, by way of a NEW candidate. The misinformation led people to believe that this November would provide them the opportunity to bring about change to the board.
As an office, and as a representation of a municipality, CORRECT information is vital. This letter is NOT to "blame" our circuit clerk's office; this letter is to FULLY blame the MCSD and their abundant misinformation. The community is beginning to become more aware of the lack of true concern by some of these board members, and I hope they all take heed to their actions in way of this as well.
Self-seeking individuals do NOT need to be civil servants, especially by way of our children.
There also needs to be clarity as to just how far this district will "fall in line" with any "governing agencies" and their "recommendations." By taking a stance on one recommendation and not on all leaves concerned parents to question where the dividing line is in the sand, by way of our children. How much farther is this district willing to continue their massive overreach?
It's been a week and there hasn't been ANY public statement made to their public comment policy nor their meeting time being changed in respect of the working parent.
These people work FOR YOU, THE PEOPLE, not the other way around. DEMAND to be heard, the time is now.
Feel free to "fact check" where this misinformation came from by calling the circuit clerk's office 662-369-8695.
God bless - and keep the FAITH!
"If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under".
-Ronald Reagan
Leah Doyle
Hatley