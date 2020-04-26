To the Editor:
“Hello, I’m not a doctor but I play one on TV...” How many of you remember that old commercial from about a dozen years ago?
Do you remember what everyone was doing four months ago? Christmas gatherings; New Year’s celebrations; new football coaches at Ole Miss and State; LSU and the Kansas City Chiefs winning championships; arguing about impeachment and who would face Donald Trump this fall. That all seems like a year ago now, doesn’t it? How rapidly we all went down the rabbit hole into a bizarre nightmare version of America? How did the floor fall out from under us so fast?
First, the coronavirus was a local disease on the other side of the world that wasn’t our problem, until it was. Then it was a hoax cooked up and hyped by the president’s “fake news” enemies, until it wasn’t. Then it was just like the flu, until it wasn’t. Then it was no big deal, wouldn’t really hurt anyone, and it would go away when the weather got hot. Then the bodies started piling up and businesses began closing, and the stock market collapsed.
Okay, maybe it is a big deal. As usual, the president’s take on what happened and when changes, not just from one day to the next but sometimes from one hour to the next, he’s not a real president. He just plays one on TV.
The hard truth is American government at the local, state and national level got caught with its pants down. By the time the administration was ready to take this health crisis seriously, it was already raging like a wildfire. Tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes...all the human casualties they cause, combined, are dwarfed by the damage already caused by this virus, and it’s probably not even halftime yet. Local and state governments have had to make up their own rules as they go along to keep people safe, with little or no help at the national level except empty words, excuses and happy talk.
Trump should quit trying to play a doctor on TV. I’d rather get medical advice from real doctors instead of spin doctors. The best thing he can do is shut up, let the doctors and nurses do their work, stay out of their way and cut all the red tape he can so medical supplies get where they need to go, when they need to be there. There is a time and place to worry about poll numbers and reflection and what Fox News thinks, but this ain’t it.
Guns and bullets can’t stop a microbe, and the virus doesn’t care where you live, who you are or what party you support; it just wants to kill you. A total of 22,000 dead and counting is not a hoax; it’s a catastrophe.
Staying indoors for weeks on end and climbing the walls from boredom is not a solution anyone would choose, but it’s all we’ve got until medical research catches up. Some say use this medicine, some say use another, quacks on the internet are peddling “miracle cures,” it’s all a big mess. And non-doctors say this virus will come back again and again, even if we beat it back this time. What a lovely future to look forward to.
In 1980, the Charlie Daniels Band had a hit record called, “In America.” It included the line, “We’re gonna stick together, and you can take that to the bank. That’s the cowboys and the hippies and the rebels and the Yanks.” We Americans have been at each others’ throats – on race, religion, immigration, the economy, trade, foreign enemies, party politicians – for over 20 years now. Coming into March of this year, Americans were probably as divided as they were when the Civil War broke out.
The virus is temporarily pulling us all together against a common enemy, but how long will it take us to crawl back in the mud whenever the virus finally runs its course? Will we have really learned anything? Despite what the song says, we haven’t “stuck together,” as Americans, for a very long time. Can we change? Are we one nation or a collection or warring tribes defending our own turf? How many lost jobs will never return?
The November election seems pointless with all that’s going on. I don’t think it matters who wins because the virus will be back next year no matter who’s in the White House or Congress. I honestly feel sorry for whoever wins. Neither Trump or Biden has the brains, guts or support to repair the damage that all of us have done to this nation.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
P.S. On the news April 14, it was announced that the president is sending medical supplies to Russia to help them fight the virus. Our hospitals are screaming for help getting supplies, but somehow Trump can find supplies for the Russians? What in God’s name is the man thinking? How does letting Americans die from lack of supplies “Make America Great Again,” folks?
To the Editor:
The first Sunday in May has always been a day for decoration at Howell Cemetery but due to the virus, it has been canceled. We will continue to keep the cemetery mowed and cleaned. To help with the upkeep, please send donations to Howell Cemetery; 50061 Tubb Rd.; Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Maurine Howell
Athens