To the Editor,
I found the recent letter from Mr. Bobby G. Sacus – chairman of the Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee (published in the 25 Nov. 2020 edition of your publication), intriguing. I have a few short observations which may be of interest to your readers.
• There should be no fear in stating the current leader of our nation is President Donald John Trump. We do not live in the world of Harry Potter where characters fear speaking of “he who cannot be named.” We should all feel free to use the name of President Trump when referring to him.
• Although there has been a concession speech related to every presidential election since President Gerald R. Ford (I was pleased to see no fear in naming this Republican president), the situation is not as straight forward as Mr. Sacus may have represented. Vice President Albert Arnold Gore Jr. provided a concession speech only after contesting the election results, certified by the Florida Secretary of State, through a series of court challenges eventually leading to the U.S. Supreme Court. Vice President Gore’s final concession speech was not provided until 13 Dec. 2001. I say “final” concession speech because Vice President Gore initially called the victorious Gov. George W. Bush on election night to express he was going to concede, only to call back a short time later to rescind the first call. Vice President Gore sought to ensure all legal votes were tabulated properly before a determination on the winner was finalized. President Trump is certainly justified to seek the same. Sometimes withholding details leads to misleading conclusions.
• A concession speech is not required for the peaceful transition of power. A joint session of Congress is scheduled to be held 06 Jan. 2021 to declare the election results. The election winner will be officially determined at this time, and the candidate receiving the majority of the votes will be inaugurated to the Office of the President on 20 January 2021. A concession speech is certainly traditional, but failure to provide one does not delay the inauguration of the declared winner.
• As a registered Republican, I am pleased to see that both Mississippi representatives to the U.S. Senate are Republicans as are three of four Mississippi representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, the vast majority of elected state offices in Mississippi are filled with Republicans.
• On a local note, seven officials in Monroe County (five of who were former Democrats) recently changed party affiliation to Republican, according to reports in the Monroe Journal.
So, I support Mr. Sacus’ continued focus on meaningless issues such as presidential concession speeches. This will serve him and the entire Democratic Executive Committee well for many elections to come.
Robert Hoffmann
Aberdeen
To the Editor:
Seems like the COVID-19 virus has changed 2020 in various ways, and many of those ways are irreversible. Look back in the theater of your mind to a time we could depend upon our fellow man to be straight forward in dealings both public and private. However, those times have been thrown out the window in today’s “what’s in it for me” attitude.
For instance, this past week I went to one of our local banks to pay my yearly safe deposit rental fee. Having paid my rental fee for the next 12 months with my personal check from another bank in town, I received my receipt. I’ve done this for over 35 years with this bank about the same time of season. I often give my grandchildren new rolls of quarters for Christmas gifts. Thus, I asked for two rolls of quarters and wrote them a check from my account with one of their competitors.
Hold on now and listen to the rest of the story, and I will lead you to the “times are a-changing.”
They called management and in 25 words or less refused my check because I did not have a checking account with their bank. Apparently having a rental box for 35 years and having borrowed and paid back loans didn’t matter to them. Having lived in Amory and Monroe County, having pastored churches for 25 years in the county didn’t seem to impress management.
Not that I was a total stranger – the management had made one of the loans of thousands of dollars I had paid off not too long ago.
“If you don’t have a checking account with us, we cannot honor a check from a different bank” was their reply.
I asked about what had brought about a rule change, since for 30-odd years everything had been fine.
Their reply was, “2020.”
So that’s it. I guess the COVID-19 has invaded our banking system as well. I was told that their rule change came about this year. That’s their story, and they are sticking to it.
So, folks, before you ask for rolls of new quarters you better have a checking account with this particular bank. A lock box for 50 years won’t allow you to purchase rolls of quarters – and paid-off loans won’t change their rules. Just go to another bank where you are appreciated.
Another history lesson I’m learning fast, as Mr. Dolan sang in the ‘60s, “The times are a-changing.”
James Rutledge
Amory