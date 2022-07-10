To the Editor:
I have been one of the lucky few to have been able at a point in my life to call the iconic Adams-French House home. It was an honor and privilege to be a part of the grand lady’s history. My brother, my cousin and their spouses started their lives together at the church and mansion.
Someone a couple of weekends ago asked what I would miss most. The one thing that I treasured there was going down to the chapel early on Sunday mornings as the sun rose to turn on some music and be at peace, be at home and be with the Lord.
The key to the mansion was recently passed to its new owners, and the walls of the house will have another chapter of history recorded in time as the Dwight Stevens era ends. It was the most memorable and remarkable time. Care was unmatched in the history of this landmark, which is easily seen throughout the world as a unique place, being the residence and treasured home of the owner of one of the top auction houses in the world, Stevens Auction Company, and its owner, John D. Stevens.
To our citizens and the home’s new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Keller, we welcome you, we thank you, and we pray God's blessing upon you always in this piece of American history and our city’s most precious treasure. And from my heart to Save Aberdeen Landmarks, Dwight and the citizens of Aberdeen, it was my privilege to have been a part of the lives and events that have shaped the families and their histories during the hundreds of events during the last many years which I have been a part of planning over these precious moments. I would, of course, say my favorite will always be Christmas at Adams-French. I wonder why? LOL.
An era which saw the mansion almost lost ends with it restored to its complete original grand state and with hopes and history to make the keys to the kingdom pass as the Keller era at Adams-French begins at the dawn of a new day! Best wishes!
As Always,
Stephen Palmer
Property Management and Events Planning
Stevens Properties LLC
Save Aberdeen Landmarks
I agree totally with Bob Secrist’s letter on guns, and no sarcasm implied or intended, there are some problems that cannot be solved this side of Heaven by any human minds, and guns are one of those dilemmas with no solution. (Yes, I was serious when I said get rid of gun laws).
Offhand, I can think of the following gun manufacturers – Winchester, Remington, Colt, Glock and Smith and Wesson. I’m sure gun collectors can name another dozen or more. Now, consider if each gun maker manufactures and sells many thousands of their wares every year, that’s easily a million more guns every year, and I’m sure I am wildly underestimating that total.
So, how many new guns, on top of what’s already in public and private hands, would that be in only five or 10 years? Five million more, 10 million more, 20 million more? What gun law, of any kind, could keep up with that?
Now, some say no other major nation in the world has the number of guns in private hands that America does. They don’t have crazy mass shootings every time you turn around like we do. I’m sure those statistics are accurate, but so what? They mean nothing here. No one’s going to have a magic wand and make hundreds of millions of guns vanish, so what people of other cultures do or don’t do means squat.
They aren’t us, and we aren’t them. We are exponentially the most heavily weaponized country on the face of the Earth and we always will be. Whether that’s a blessing or a curse or both, it’s not going to change.
I don’t care at all if people have pistols, rifles, shotguns, whatever, that’s fine. To each his own. Shootings are like traffic noise on a highway. We tune out the racket, shrug off and move on. If you have 50 or 100 guns or more and an intruder shows up, you only have two hands. Who’s going to fire the other 48 or 98 guns at them? Do you have remote controlled triggers? Trip wires? Booby traps? What’s the point? You have an arsenal, whoopee for you. Now what do you do with it?
Go in any sporting goods store or pawn shop and you will see racks and racks of guns everywhere. It would make more sense to give a free gun to every adult over age 18 and hope for the best instead of splitting hairs.
Trying to work out who gets a gun and who doesn’t. Arm every Black adult, every Hispanic, every Asian, every Jew, every Muslim, every immigrant, every Christian, every white, everywhere. Flood the market with free guns.
The number of guns versus the number of people are so out of whack already that arming every single adult makes more sense than anything else. And yes, I am serious. It’s the only answer there is. Arm everyone, accept whatever the consequences may be and be done with it. If good guys with guns are the answer, make sure every good guy gets a free gun. What’s the point of sarcasm when the genuine numbers are more outrageous than anything a comedian could invent? America is armed to the teeth, and we will keep piling up more arms as long as any of us live. This is who we are – accept it.
We aren’t scared of dictators but we’re scared of our neighbors. If gun companies gripe about free guns, ignore them. They’ve got their money. They won’t go broke.
Mr. Secrist is correct. Any weapon will do, although it’s worth to kill. Noting that no one entered gas chambers or ovens voluntarily, they were forced in at gunpoint. (I’d fight back and take the bullet quicker than choking to death or being cooked). And communist regimes starved people to death by stealing their food and crops at gunpoint.
That might have been tougher using just knives, but history’s history. I agree that the people turning en mass to God here in America would change everything but how will you get them to go if church means nothing to them? At gunpoint, maybe? (Now that is sarcasm).
One note on prayer in public places like schools. From my own personal experience, I give you my word on this. When teachers surprised kids with a pop quiz, practically every kid silently prayed to God for help. They may not have been the most serious or proper prayers but, oh yeah, we prayed. And God is anywhere and everywhere all at once.
If He couldn’t do that, He wouldn’t be God, so depend on it. God is standing in every classroom all day, every day, with every kid, and He doesn’t need the permission of any politician, court, army or human government to do it, either. (Yes, God was at that school in Uvalde, Texas). God has no limits, not now, not ever.
If that’s inconvenient for someone’s politics or individual beliefs, too bad. He’s God, not you, not me, not the guy behind the tree.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
P.S. Recently, at their state convention, the Republican party of Texas officially approved the idea of having their state secede from the U.S. I think they should go ahead and do it. No one will miss Texas. Let them go.
The book of Habakkuk Chapter 2:1-4 revels a modern-day event that parallels today’s fast-paced world. God’s servant couldn’t understand why the righteous were forsaken and the wicked prospered.
God told Habakkuk to go and in modern-day terms rent a billboard and place it by the superhighway. He was instructed to print in big bold letters, “Make it plain that those who run (or drive fast) can read it.” The message was, “The just shall live by faith.”
Well, Monroe County doesn’t have a billboard to call attention to God’s message. However, His vision is still the same. Prayerful, those who drive slow or fast on Highway 45 in Aberdeen will have a 120-by-64-foot aluminum cross pointing to the symbol of our faith. This cross will be well-lighted and visible for all faiths and believers, showing our stand as Christians.
We want to take Habakkuk’s advice and proclaim God’s presence in our generation with this symbol of God’s sacrifice. Approximately $60,000 has been given towards this project. We are God’s creation. He is the same God of Habakkuk, thus, “the just still lives by faith.”
Bro. James Rutledge
Amory