To the Editor:
Dear Friends of the South Monroe County Community Fund and the Elkin Theatre,
The 2020 Holiday Tour of Homes was like none we have had before. Due to pandemic rules and for everyone’s safety, the tour was virtual this time. The switch was extremely well received with over 800 views on The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau website. Many others watched on Youtube and the Elkin Theatre’s website. The video is still available to view on these sites.
We thank all our sponsors: Westlake Chemical, First Federal Savings and Loan and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and all who took advantage of the donor button at the end of the video. Since we were not able to sell tickets for the event, donations would still be very much-appreciated to support our efforts in the local community.
Special thanks go to the homeowners who allowed us to film their homes and decorations including Randy Emerson; Kathy and David Lusby; Neil Palmer; Toni and Tony Rogers; Kathy and Bob Seymour; and Em and Mike Walters.
Special thanks go to Tina Robbins for many hours filming and to Tucker Robbins for many hours of editing lots of video. Thanks to Ray Van Dusen and the Monroe Journal for your help and support. Kathy Lusby always comes through with homes to show and keeps us going whenever we think it can’t happen.
We are grateful for everyone who took the time to watch and to send the information to friends and former Aberdeenians. This is such a wonderful place to live, even in a pandemic. Events like this make it special.
Sincerely,
Kathy Seymour – South Monroe County Community Fund
P.O. Box 402, Aberdeen MS 39730
Bob Seymour – Elkin Theatre
P.O. Box 623, Aberdeen, MS 39730
To the Editor:
I am a red-blooded American to the core. I may love, worship, live, think or yes even vote differently, but the thing to be praised is a citizen voting. We hear constant conversation about illegal aliens, border wall or citizenship when the truth is people who become citizens know more facts about America than those of us born here. Have any of you looked at the questions on the test immigrants take?
Neil Diamond sang that everywhere around the world, they’re coming to America. Liberty stands in the harbor, old glory still flies, and we the people have always ran the show and at times had disagreements but worked it out. There are several things which make recent events different.
First, a contested election, a pandemic, society on shut down and last but truly the biggest difference is the invention of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. You can get on these behind the safety of the computer screen and feel safe to say anything you want. You can read something and without taking a mature moment, verify it and take it as gospel truth. In school did you answer a math problem without most times checking your answer?
If you have the nerve behind the screen, then have it face-to-face too. Ignorance is bliss they say and if that be true, there are so many uninformed, know-it-all blissful wrong as hell folks driving down the road with their mask on.
People can tell you what you are doing wrong, but they do it with no mask on, no sanitizer, and some still say it’s a hoax. Congressman, members of our city board and those so heavenly minded that they tell you God will protect them. I am a firm believer in the man upstairs but trust me, it won’t upset him if you act mature and responsible for once. He gave us common sense and judgment, and it might help to use it. Donald Trump was no longer our president as of Jan. 20 – that’s the law. I can see his frustration over the election because in his world he never loses and is never wrong. But in reality, he wasn’t re-elected and he like, all human beings, is not always right. I would say this if Obama or Biden, through their actions, caused what in effect was a coup-d’etat.
This is not a third-world country with lawless masses; this is the USA, and we need to start acting like it. We transition power peacefully; we don’t wear animal skin and beat law enforcement with the American flag. We don’t have guns, bombs and knives ready to kill our lawmakers because they don’t do what we want.
John Kennedy said to not find the Democratic or Republican way but find the American way. My grandfather and countless others at Arlington, Normandy and other places of rest fought so you can have an informed opinion and so we can debate and yes even agree to disagree. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but not electoral college and she stood behind the podium and said he was our president and to let him lead us as just that.
Agree or disagree, reasons by the dozen why you say he didn’t when Joe Biden was declared president-elect by all branches of our government and the Supreme Court. He was winner in popular vote and got to 270 first.
Multiple legal challenges in multiple courts were heard giving the Trump campaign every chance as it should have been given. The Congress said Biden is our next president, and President Trump said he would see that power was as it has always been handed over orderly and peacefully.
You can blame your choice of cable news, blame everyone but yourself and our president when those two are to blame. Each of us should be ashamed for having our discord and potty mouth immaturity on TV around the world. I am ashamed myself and if you are not, then you don’t realize what imagery was splashed across the screen that day.
Trump, Biden or you, whoever is president, lay your personal feelings aside, concede your office and be the representative of me, him, her, them, all American citizens and calm the storm instead of fueling the flames.
And you courageous masses hiding behind your computer and spewing your opinion like an open sewer in judgment of all who don’t think like you, do this please. Go hug your kids, say a prayer, say I love you or God Bless America, just do something with love in your heart and peace in your soul.
Just as I predicted the wall wasn’t finished but no wall will stand or be completed which locks out those seeking what is our birthright and craved by people around the world. That is in a well-known phrase, the American Dream.
We the people, not a perfect union but a more perfect one always improving – in the dawn’s early light, we see red, white and blue and amber waves of grain from sea to shining sea. American values can differ, but the American dream lives on forever.
Neil Palmer
Aberdeen
To the Editor:
Despite a global pandemic, residents throughout shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
At curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, generosity of donors across the U.S. resulted in more than 7.8 million shoebox gifts collected in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes – packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items – volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories
Across the area, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gifts deals year-round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 15 – 22, 2021, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Sincerely,
Dana Williams
To the Editor:
Now that the never-ending chaos of the Trump freak show is, at long last, in the rearview mirror and the country is dusting itself off, what now? After all this time, do we even remember what “normal” was?
Here’s where we stand. The year 2020 was a lost year in our nation’s history. The pandemic spread its tentacles far and wide and choked off the nation’s economy and destroyed the morale and the lives (and livelihood) of millions of Americans. There’s no need to rehash the previous federal government’s amateurish, contradictory, ruinous response to the COVID crisis over the last 12 months. We all know it failed and thousands who might have been helped died. We can’t bring them back, so how do we move forward?
I think, unfortunately for all of us, that 2021 will be another lost year where America just treads water. Until the spread of the virus is stopped in its tracks, the country can’t move on. Our economy cannot recover, businesses cannot reopen, people can’t get hired for new jobs, as long as the virus rages unchecked through every town in every state. Stop the virus and the American economy will heal again on its own. I realize there are other problems that both parties would like to deal with in one way or another – foreign policy, health care, immigration, racial disparities, climate change and so many others. But nothing can be done about them – not this year – as long as thousands of sick and dying still clog our hospitals. The virus is job number one this year. Nothing else matters.
Let’s do some math to grasp the enormity of the challenge facing us. There are somewhere between 330 million and 340 million Americans; let’s round it off at 330 million. Joe Biden’s stated goal is to get 100 million vaccinated in his first 100 days. That will be a very tall order to accomplish. I think both parties could agree on that. Let’s be hopefully optimistic and say that somehow, we reach that million-a-day goal. That means it would take 330 days to vaccinate everyone, or almost everyone.
That’s the entire year of 2021, folks. We would reach that 330 million, under the best possible circumstances, a week or two before Christmas. Another year lost to the virus, and that’s if everything goes right. How likely is that?
Let’s be wild and crazy and say everything gets so well organized that two million a day get shots. That’s 165 days and everyone gets a shot by mid-August, and most of 2021 is still lost. See, whoever is president would face these numbers.
As we found out in December 2020 and January of this year, having a vaccine that fights off the virus is one thing, and thank God for that.
Getting the vaccine where it needs to go and distributing it among 50 states and every county in every state is an entirely different problem, and that’s where everything has collapsed. The vaccine is piled up in some places while not available in other places. Everything is a bureaucratic mess, with everyone pointing fingers while Americans keep dying. We need a national plan for distribution with clear lines of communication and responsibility.
Trump couldn’t handle this, and Biden can’t either because the people they appoint will be the ones who are tasked with getting this job done. God help them sort it out. They will need all the divine intervention they can get. Leaving it to each state to figure things out guarantees disaster.
Sorting out which groups get shots first is causing too much confusion and too much paperwork. Simplify things to speed it up. Hospital workers first – they’re on the firing line every day. Then, everyone over 50 and, finally, everyone under 50. That cuts it to three groups instead of trying to figure out who belongs in five or six different groups. No solution is perfect, but it’s a start. And, for crying out loud, people, wear the freaking masks until we can get the numbers down.
Right now, hundreds of thousands a day get sick with COVID or die from it. Until the country has gotten shots to enough folks to get those numbers under, say, 500 a day nationally, America can’t recover or put people back to work again.
For those crazy conspiracy people who still say “the virus is fake, the numbers are fake, it’s all a hoax, all those people crying on TV for dead family members are actors, all those doctors and nurses begging for help are liars, there’s really no one in all those hospital beds, it’s all a democratic socialist satanic plot to destroy our freedom” – first of all, you are sicker than any COVID patient because the disease is in your head.
Don’t even try to claim you are Christians because Jesus commands us to love our neighbors, not pretend they don’t exist or they all want to destroy us. Are you football fans? Did all those sick coaches and players, college and pro, who caused games to be canceled right and left make it all up? were Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama players who got sick just lazy bums sabotaging their teams? Are your politics more important to you that your family or your co-workers or your neighbors? There’s no cure for your disease except common sense. Go find some.
I hope all the tangles that have snarled up distribution of the COVID shots get sorted out. The country is paralyzed until we get COVID licked, and, like it or not, it will take this whole year to do it because of the sheer numbers involved. Until then, everything will stay shut down, however much we all hate it. and a lot more of us are going to die, and a lot more of us will bury family members. “These are the times that try men’s souls,” Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense in 1776. We may be in our worst times since then. May God bless America and all of us. Our work has just begun.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory