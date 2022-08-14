To the Editor,
A response concerning the construction of a $250,000 cross…
A healthy mind must question. In the Christian religion, the faithful are commanded by the Apostle Paul to “examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith” (2 Corinthians 13). In fact, one could say that the practice of self-examination is central to the Christian religion, for “the Lord looks on the heart” (1 Samuel 16) to judge, and the Christian, too, is called to constant repentance and forgiveness, a process by which sins of the heart are necessarily recognized and acknowledged.
The Christian must commit to such practices, an act of “picking up one’s cross” (Luke 9) and removing the “plank in one’s own eye” (Matthew 7). In this way, we are also warned by God of what we might discover there, in the quiet corners of our hearts and minds.
Biblical wisdom teaches that “All the ways of a person are clean in their own sight, but the Lord weighs the motives” (Proverbs 16). Thus, with these core tenets of the Christian faith in mind, I must pose some questions of reflection.
Should the Christians of Monroe County spend $250,000 to erect a cross…of any height? And what are the motives for doing so? Is this true religion? I would advise against it, for I can see no worship through it nor commandment abided by it. Rather, in the scriptures, Jesus directs the Christian on how to exercise one’s faith – and also how to spend one’s money.
I am by no means against public displays of religion. In fact, the last letter to the editor I wrote concerned the lack of a nativity scene in Frisco Park in December 2016. I haven’t changed my stance. Rather, I question the purpose of erecting such a cross with so much grandeur and lavishness in a place of so much human hurting and calling it an act of God.
In Matthew 25, Jesus summarizes the righteous work of a Christian life: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me…Truly, I say to you as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”
The message – to me – is clear. The list is rather brief. No 120-foot cross required.
I have spent the last year studying and traveling in the Mediterranean, spending periods of time in Italy, Malta, Spain and Gibraltar firmly under the influence of the Roman Catholic church. In the Catholic tradition, I have noticed the image of the holy cross is never displayed without the crucified body of Christ gruesomely affixed to it. Once I asked a Spaniard, who was devoutly Catholic, why this was, for in the Protestant church this is never the case. She frankly told me, “¿Qué significa la cruz sin Cristo?” [“What does the cross mean without Christ?”].
To the Christians of Monroe County, I propose this question to you. Where is the Christ in your $250,000, 120-foot-tall cross? I believe He is to be found elsewhere, among the hungry, thirsty, poor, lonely, incarcerated, sick, unwelcomed persons in our communities. These are the causes of Christ that deserve our attention and gifts.
And while one might claim that such a cross is indeed a gift to God, I believe God has established rules for our gift-giving. Yes, Abel, Abraham, Mary and the Magi gave their very best to God. Distinctly, they gave their gifts in worship. Worship, too, has rules. As God did through the Temple priests, through Christ, God demonstrates sacrificial gift-giving as authentic worship.
Christ also teaches in this way: “So if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift” (Matthew 5).
In a community still divided along lines of race, wealth, power, incarcerated status, religious denomination and political affiliation, is there a scarcity of crosses or a scarcity of love?
In short, God is not impressed by our piety or symbolic gestures. He need not be reminded of our devotion, and we need not a $250,000 cross to remind ourselves of our devotion to Him.
“By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13). True faith is exercised in acts of love towards our marginalized and hurting brothers and sisters. We are to imitate the holy cross. However, I fear, to some, the actualization of this project might lead to a corrupt understanding of the meaning of the cross. I am afraid this project will become a callous symbol of social might rather than a somber reminder of austere suffering and death.
Redirecting $250,000 to any one cause will surely not solve it, but committed Christian love just might. Our community needs more acts of love, not acts of symbolism. In reflecting on the words of Jesus, I cannot see how a $250,000 cross might be justified at this time. Do we really need one that big or that expensive? I find no respite in such an idea.
Respectfully,
Brandon Blair
Greenwood Springs
To the Editor:
I have never believed that teenagers are the worst drivers in the world. What I do believe is teenagers lack experience. Experience comes with age. Going too fast, taking crazy chances and not paying attention could not only shatter your life but many people’s lives. When you get behind the wheel, you have a tremendous responsibility to yourself, the people riding with you and others on the road.
I encourage every parent, grandparent, teacher and teenager to read this article, clip it out and pass it on to someone. Make a promise to God that you will be the most careful driver in the whole world.
Dead at Seventeen
Agony claws my mind. I am a statistic. When I first got here, I felt very much alone. I was overwhelmed by grief and I expected to find sympathy.
I found no sympathy. I saw only thousands of others whose bodies were badly mangled as mine. I was given a number and placed in a category. The category was called, “Traffic fatalities.”
The day I died was an ordinary school day. How I wish I had taken the bus. But I was too cool for the bus. I remember how I wheedled the car out of Mom. “Special favor,” I pleaded. “All the kids drive.”
It doesn’t matter how the accident happened. I was goofing off – going too fast, taking crazy chances. But I was enjoying my freedom and having fun. The last thing I remember was passing an old lady who seemed to be going awfully slow. I heard a crash and felt a terrific jolt. Glass and steel flew everywhere. My whole body seemed to be turning inside out. I heard myself scream.
Suddenly, I awakened. It was very quiet. A police officer was standing over me. I saw a doctor. My body was mangled. I was saturated in blood. Pieces of jagged glass were sticking out all over. Strange that I couldn’t feel anything. Hey, don’t pull that sheet over my head. I can’t be dead. I’m only 17. I’ve got a date tonight. I’m supposed to have a wonderful life ahead of me. I haven’t lived yet. I can’t be dead.
Later, I was placed in a drawer. My folks came to identify me. Why did I have to look at Mom’s eyes, when she faced the most terrible ordeal of her life? Dad suddenly looked very old. He told the man in charge, “Yes, he’s our son.”
The funeral was weird. I saw all my relatives and friends walk toward the casket. They looked at me with the saddest eyes I’ve ever seen. Some of my buddies were crying. Several girls touched my hand and sobbed as they walked by.
Please somebody – wake me up. Get me out of here. I can’t bear to see Mom and Dad in such pain. My grandparents are so weak from grief, they can barely walk. My brother and sister are like zombies. They move like robots in a daze. No one can believe this. I can’t believe it either.
Please don’t bury me. I’m not dead. I have a lot of living to do. I want to laugh and run again. I want to sing and dance. Please, don’t put me in the ground. I promise if you give me just one more chance, God, I’ll be the most careful driver in the whole world. All I want is one more chance. Please God, I’m only 17. – Author unknown.
Lynn Luthe
Amory
