To the Editor:
In the Oct. 21 issue of the Journal, a rather lengthy letter appeared written by a Mr. Wilkinson exercising his First Amendment right of free speech. We have all been blessed by being able to live in such a country. However, that right carries with it the obligation to exercise it in a responsible manner.
Two examples, among many of less than responsible comments in the above mentioned letter: Equating a very rare incident of a militia group within months of night after night of looting and burning in several major cities is not being responsible. The suggestion later in the letter that the participants in the drugs, sex and who know what of 50 years ago at Woodstock are now the “rock solid backbone of Donald Trump’s base” is ludicrous at best, unless in the intervening years they have had a spiritual conversion.
I think all will agree that the divisions within our country are serious and do not bode well for our future if they continue. No problem can be solved if it is not understood. First of all, there are no perfect political parties or politicians. There are no perfect voters. That Bible says, “All have sinned.” Our decisions must be based on principles.
As a Christian, I try to make all decisions on my understanding of what I believe is the Word of God. As an American citizen, I believe the Declaration of Independence laid out the governmental structure to carry out that vision. I realize my understanding of these documents and my ability to follow them is not perfect. But I am not alone in this shortcoming. However, there are those among us who openly say they have no intention to follow them, but plan to destroy them. Their words, not mine.
The founding documents and history of our nation reflect a belief in God and the Bible. The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator within certain unalienable rights, that among these are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Since 1973, (Roe Vs. Wade), more than 60 million babies have been denied life. Primarily through one political party.
The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion, the freedom of speech, press, assembly and to petition the government for redress of grievances. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms. The same political party that denies right to life wants to deny your First and Second Amendment rights. Some things are Christian, and some are not.
There are no perfect people. There is one perfect document, the Bible. There are the best documents ever devised by man – the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. One party wants to protect them. One party wants to replace them with a Socialist system, which has failed and brought misery everywhere it has been tried.
Bob Secrist
Aberdeen
To the Editor:
I put my mark by my opinion, my choice, my yes or no. What does this mean for me as a human being, a citizen, a member of any group? Well, it is a right, a privilege and a voice to be heard. It is also an opportunity to shape, to set standards or to right a wrong.
At one time in America, some people did not have the chance to state their wishes by voting. They had no say in whatever decisions were being made. Now, that is no longer true, yet many still do not see the responsibility that comes with that right, that privilege.
The majority vote is the collective voice of the people.
It is the final deciding factor. It determines our present life and the future life of all who live within our borders. Our beliefs, our preferences, our opinions matter, but only if we care enough to vote. With each freedom throughout our lives, from birth until death, there is an equal responsibility. We live with it daily.
We’ve all heard the phrase, ‘Use It or Lose It.’ This certainly applies to our right to vote. We must not lose this precious freedom to let our voices be heard. Who knows, we could be one vote away from losing some of our other hard-earned freedoms. It could be something we have taken for granted, yet really cherish.
Words without action lose their strength in the wind. Elections come and go, but the results, the decisions made, will last a very long time. We must use our right to vote.
Yes, your vote is only one vote but together with mine, we can affect the present and the future. Please make an effort, take the time, find the energy, plan to vote. You can’t win a race if you’re not in the game. Wake up. The race is on. Love America. Love our democracy. Show your pride. Just do it. Vote.
Evelyn Egger Thompson
Hamilton