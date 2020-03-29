To the Editor,
I enjoyed reading Ray Van Dusen’s opinion piece in the March 11 edition of the Monroe Journal. Mr. Van Dusen waxes nostalgically over the Aberdeen of the 1980s and ‘90s. I was drawn in by the description of a time when Aberdeen apparently was home to a far larger number of young families with children, than the present day town we know.
The opinion piece goes on to question what the current group of candidates for local office would do to create an Aberdeen more closely resembling the one of his childhood. Buried within the essay is the overwhelming issue facing today’s Aberdeen……EDUCATION. Unless this is properly addressed, the dream of young couples choosing Aberdeen as the place to raise a family will remain a fantasy. This section of Mr. Van Dusen’s essay should have been printed bold, underlined and in a larger font.
Amory’s school system recently achieved a rating of A. An outstanding accomplishment everyone in Monroe County has taken note of. The Aberdeen school system was rated at the other end of the spectrum. I’m not questioning why this is the case. Aberdeen has qualified educators and administrators just as dedicated as any other school district in the state. I will leave it to the education professionals to explain the discrepancy. The result of this situation is however, undeniable.
A young couple seeking a place to raise a family will most certainly consider the quality of local public education. This factor is probably a priority in their decision. They will gladly pay the premium associated with a home purchased in a highly rated school district (even if it means purchasing a smaller home) for the benefit of their children. Aberdeen would not be at the top of their list today, for this reason alone.
Mr. Van Dusen correctly lists a number of communities within commuting distance of Aberdeen. These are all options for young families even if one or both parents actually work in Aberdeen. Improvements currently being discussed including walking trails, refreshed parks, etc. will make Aberdeen more attractive. However, for young families, these may be reasons to visit on the weekend, but amenities will not overcome a weak school system.
Perhaps the days of Aberdeen being a town to raise a family are gone. The town has been listed as one of the best places in the South to retire. Perhaps we are better suited to work with this goal in mind. Unless we can ensure our children can compete with other graduates within Monroe County for higher education opportunities (including scholarships), we have certainly not provided them with the tools to compete on the global scale, which I have often heard touted as a goal of our school system.
Best Regards,
Rob Hoffmann
Aberdeen
To the Editor:
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding...We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens
Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods
Maintain daily exercise of 30 to 60 minutes
Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sincerely,
Melvin Campbell
Amory
To the Editor:
By now most of you are aware of the STRONG recommendation by the ADA, the CDC and the Mississippi Dental Association for all dental offices to cease routine elective and non-essential dental procedures.
I want to take this opportunity to further explain just why this is so necessary. In the past, we have exercised our utmost care to follow all guidelines and protocols to provide care while maintaining a clean and, where needed, sterile environment. This has always worked well for our society in the past. This is not the past.
The spread of the coronavirus has been sobering...but we are now in uncharted waters. Our society has always lived with a level of “acceptable risks”... that is we use common sense and treat viruses such as those that cause the “common” flu with caution but seem to accept the fact that we just might catch it anyway.
This virus is different, and we are still learning just how different. The clinical dental setting is unique to most clinical environments in the field of medicine because of one major thing... aerosols. The handpiece (drill) and cavitron (the instrument used by hygienists) create an aerosol of the liquids (water, saliva and even blood).
This aerosol is expressed into the air and settles on surrounding surfaces. One of those surfaces is the patient. While we are all taking extra precautions to clean every thing from door knobs to toilet handles, one of the MAJOR sources for cross contamination is the patient that has just finished having treatment and then leaves the dental clinic.
We are mindful to wash our hands and avoid touching our face, but when a patient’s hair and clothes are covered with this microscopic aerosol, it is potentially spread to everything they touch until they shower and change their clothes. This is why our office has adopted these extreme measures.
The risk to ALL of our loved ones...especially those that come into contact with a contaminated patient once they leave our office is just too high, and I’m not willing to take that risk. We can clean every spot in the building, but if the patients themselves remain contaminated, it has prevented nothing to halt the potential spread of this virus.
As the saying goes, “Desperate times call for desperate measures,” and we are entering a time we have never faced. However, if we all pull together, we can make it through. Although we may be ceasing elective and non-essential treatment, we remain available to our patients.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call our office. Everyone needs to do their part to help end the spread of this pestilence and above all remember this...Be vigilant in prayer to God for guidance and protection each day.
David G. Boyd, D.D.S.
Amory