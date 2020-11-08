To the Editor:
I enjoyed Mr. Secrist’s and Ms. Thompson’s letters in the Monroe Journal. Letters are designed to provoke discussion of issues facing all of us today, and the more of them that get printed, the better it keeps America alive and healthy. Thank you both for sharing your opinions.
I appreciate Mr. Secrist’s comments on the Declaration, the Constitution and the Bible. I wholeheartedly agree with them. As for the political parties, I would be delighted if they both disappeared tomorrow. They are more trouble than they are worth.
When the founders wrote the Constitution, there were no political parties, and that’s the way they wanted it. During George Washington’s first term, the parties formed as a result of the radical opposite political views of Washington’s secretary of state, Thomas Jefferson, and his treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton. Over several years, Jefferson’s followers formed the Democratic-Republican party (ancestors of today’s Democrats) and Hamilton’s followers became the Federalists (today’s Republicans).
Washington tried desperately to keep the peace between Jefferson and Hamilton and get them to settle their differences and work together for the good of the country. (If you think Trump and Biden detest each other, you should have seen Jefferson and Hamilton go at it). Washington knew what his chief political parties had caused in Great Britain and he never wanted that to happen here. If only we had followed his example. But Jefferson and Hamilton’s selfish quests for power undermined Washington’s hard work.
If there were no parties and everyone appeared on the same ballot with the top two going to a runoff, our politics would be less time-consuming, a whole lot cheaper and sainer.
Mr. Secrist seems to have a problem with my criticism of far right militia, I’m not sure why. Radicals, far left or far right, are an equal threat to the safety of American citizens. (Notice I said “far left” and “far right,” not “left” or “right.” There is a difference.
Most Republicans and most Democrats are honest, decent and hard-working people who do their jobs, support their families, love their country and obey the law. Comparing them to the radicals on each side is a slap in the face. But, if they let the crazy people do all the talking for them while they keep silent and look the other way, they have no one to blame but themselves if they get tarred with the same brush as radicals.
The far left and the far right have one thing in common, Mr. Secrist. They have no faith in American law, American government or the American people, and they are happy to use violence to support their radical ideas of what a ‘perfect’ American should be. Nothing is more poisonous to the survival of the great nation than letting either extreme have free rein.
On the Baby Boomers, I meant every word I wrote. Look what their parents of the “Greatest Generation” contributed to the country they loved – the conquest of fascism and communism from World War II to the fall of Soviet Russia. What have the Boomers – spoiled, arrogant, selfish, self-destructive, haters of all authority – ever given back to America?
The “backbone of Trump’s base” is demographically white males over 55. Well, duh, that’s the Boomers, born 1946 to 1964. I remember preachers condemning Boomers from the pulpit in decades past. The preachers were right. Their parents made America strong. The Boomers have made America weaker and ever more divided.
As for socialism, I hate to bring this up, but what the heck do you think Social Security, Medicare and disability are? Magical gifts from the federal tooth fairy? If you hate socialism, don’t cash the checks.
By the way, I don’t believe the polls. I still think Trump sneaks back in, by lawsuits if there is no other way. I’d love to be wrong but I don’t think so.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
P.S. I know Trump is frustrated by the virus. So is everyone else. But ignoring it and pretending the virus will go way won’t make it stop.
To the Editor:
The 22nd of November marks the one-year anniversary that my wife, Betty, has been a patient at the Wound Center here in Amory. Week in and week out, Wednesday is our one day for treatment with doctors and staff at Gilmore hospital. The dedicated staff is like family with their skills, professionalism, care and love, along with a dozen other attributes.
Betty had a fall and injured her left leg. Two weeks later, she fell and injured her right leg. Thus, we’ve been under the care of Dr. McComb for one year. Through all types of weather – cold, hot, rainy, storms, ice, etc., we’ve been faithful to their care. This past week was a day we will not forget because of the heavy rain. We got soaked getting out of the car and two hours later, we got drenched again trying to get into the car. We were grateful one of the personnel helped get Betty, who is confined to a wheelchair, into the car.
For some 13 years, the Wound Center and other physicians, who have offices in the same building, have requested an awning or some type of cover be installed to prevent problems. These are problems with a lot of senior citizens and others who use walkers, wheelchairs or cains or are crippled or otherwise have difficulty getting around or into the building. Parking is hard enough for the young but without any cover, loading and unloading in inclement weather is dangerous for the elderly.
They slip and slide in rain or ice, have trouble parking or walking and rushing to get under cover out of the heat. A simple cover to pull up under and load and unload is all we ask for. Somewhere sometime without a handicap ramp and a cover from the elements is asking for an accident or worse, a lawsuit.
Some six months ago, I sent a letter to all the board members pointing out this need and concern. A letter of concern had been issued to previous owners of Gilmore Amory. It seems to land on the backburner, so to speak, and 13 years have passed without any action.
I’m speaking for all the patients and of the Wound Center, past and present, who have to endure this problem. North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, I would love to hear from you and see action for all the Wound Center staff.
James Rutledge, husband of a patient
Amory
To the Editor:
This is my Pap-Paw, Kenneth Jackson (from whom my son, Cooper, and I take our middle names). Most of his friends called him “Jack.” Until he passed when I was 10 years old, he was one of my best friends in the whole world. I spent a lot of time with him and my Mammaw especially after my Dad had a very bad motorcycle wreck and was attended to by my Mom and doctors in Memphis for weeks on end.
He was a retired sharecropper farmer, a member of a large family that was raised by two older sisters after their parents passed. He enjoyed Levi Garrett chewing tobacco (gave me my first strands as a lesson), whittling a piece of cedar in his front yard swing, gardening, squirrel hunting and visiting with his friends at High Town Grocery.
Not once did I ever hear him discuss politics, religion or bad mouth a single person. In fact, I’ve heard him ask others not to discuss gossip or politics around him. He preferred talking about funny instances between himself and friends, what the price of cotton used to be, what Jerry Lawler did in his last match, the weather, his squirrel dog and gardening.
He kept to himself mostly, out of everyone’s business but his own. He was never a rich man, never in the spotlight, but I always remember him being a genuinely happy person, always smiling with his eyes. He taught me how to “dance a jig,” do the hambone, drink black coffee and take my cap off at the dinner table and just enjoy being alive with family, a roof, set of clothes and three square meals often grown by the sweat of his brow.
I didn’t realize then, but I do now. Papaw was a Godsend to me on what a person is supposed to be. Genuinely happy, appreciative, kind, unassuming and simple. I wish I could be more and more like him. I still miss him everyday even though it’s been 32 years since I last saw him. This place we temporarily call home would be such a wonderful place if we were all a little more like “Jack.”
Mayor Brad Blalock
Amory