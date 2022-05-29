The Biden Administration should be helping Americans instead of harming us by shutting down oil pipelines in Alaska and Canada, causing gas prices to steadily rise; promoting crime by allowing lenient judges to put career criminals back onto the streets; forcing COVID vaccines to unwilling truckers, which causes bare shelves and inflation; and by opening our southern border to illegal aliens arriving from 160 countries (mostly single men) being unvetted terrorists, rapists, child/women traffickers and bring fentanyl and COVID with them.
Fellow Americans, please do your research and vote people into office this November who can resolve these problems, not add to them.
Lynn Luthe
Amory
To the Editor:
I still say that Donald J. Trump is the best we have had in 20 years. It may sound like I am a Republican but I am not. I voted for Obama the first time but not the second time and I will not vote for Biden, the Obama want to be. He wants to go green in six months but who can afford a $160,000 car when I’ve got a gas vehicle that runs good. Not me. And he is too dumb to open up the pipeline and start drilling and fed land. We have a goldmine under our feet, and he doesn’t know it. We could lower gas prices and lower food prices in a week. TV dinners sound good, but I like peas and beans and not only instant potatoes and corn. Thank God we have Trump back in the White House in two years if we last that long.