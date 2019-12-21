Well, here we are, a year and 17 columns later, back to the holiday season. One thing especially nice about the end-of-the-year holidays is all the rememberings and summings up that it triggers. And it seems to me that 2019 has been a pretty good year.
Here’s something you might not know about our local library: It can help you celebrate those holidays. From books to movies to music, the Amory Municipal Library has something to get all of us in the proper mood for celebration.
For instance, there’s “Christmas All Through the South,” a beautiful hardcover book put together by the folks at Southern Living magazine and featuring “joyful memories, timeless moments and enduring traditions.” There’s also a foreword by popular essayist Rick Bragg. That’s just one of many holiday-oriented books available.
Or there are works of fiction that involve the holidays in some way, such as “Mistletoe Memories,” by Jodi Thomas, a Ransom Canyon romance involving a broke cattle rancher, a man who prefers to live in solitude, and a woman who treasures her quiet single life. A car accident sets events in action that will change all their lives.
Need some music for a party or a meal or just to get in the holiday spirit? These are just a few of the music DVDs you can find at the library.
Looking for something orchestral and glorious?
- “Christmas Favorites,” featuring the Royal Philharmonic, the Royal College of Music Chamber Choir and Brass Ensemble and The Ambrosian Singers.
- “Messiah Highlights,” by the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus.
Or maybe old favorites performed by old favorites?
- “Christmas Entertaining with the Stars,” enduring favorites featuring Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Gene Autry, The Andrews Sisters, Rosemary Clooney, The Platters, Les Brown, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
How about a country spin on Christmas?
- Alabama Christmas, Volume II,” with the country group performing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Christmas in Your Arms” and many more.
- “Country Christmas,” with classics performed by various artists.
- And for something new and different?
- “Christmas on the Border,” described as a spicy holiday recipe of Texas blues, hot country and Mexican salsa.
The Amory Municipal Library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas, Dec. 24-26. It will close again on Jan. 1 and will have shortened hours on New Year’s Eve.
Otherwise, the library is open during regular hours, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. Free regular programs are Pre-School Story Time each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. and Lunching With Books on the third Tuesday of the month.
The Amory Municipal Library is located at 401 2nd Ave N. Call us at 256-5261 or fax to 256-6321.