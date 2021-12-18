I’m not sure about you, but there are plenty of times and people from 10, 15, 20-something years ago I’d do anything to get back. The occasions may be as simple as riding around with high school friends in Columbus on a Friday night or making a weekend out of Memphis in May with college friends but before you know it, those chances are gone far too soon.
In more recent years, there were annual Halloween parties in Smithville and potluck Christmas parties at my house with another group of friends, but it seems like forever ago since we’ve all seen each other as a group.
People get busy. People drift. People get tired. People fall into routines.
As nice as take out food and a lazy Saturday night are, there are certain situations and times of the year that make living the most joyest side of life hard to resist.
When it comes to October, there are pumpkin patches, corn mazes, road trips and turning leaves to see, and it’s hard to fight that attraction to them all. When it comes to December, there are parades, lights, retail discounts and small town Christmas traditions that keep sucking us in too.
When it comes to seasons such as these, go.
Thirty years ago, people in subdivisions in Aberdeen came together to decorate their yards with Christmas themes for the neighborhood driving tour. I still can’t shake the frustration of lining up those candle sticks just right or the amazement of how the city came alive on those Saturday nights.
Traffic was bumper to bumper in those otherwise quiet neighborhoods and 30 years later, we still talk about those times and how much we’d love to have it back.
Somebody asked me last week how things were going at the paper, and I said the next day’s edition was Christmas-heavy and was just fine with that. Last year may have thrown Christmas a little out of whack but look at how places are making up for it now.
I’ve heard the comments about local Christmas parades being the biggest they’ve been in years. I’ve heard local business owners talk about how good they’ve done during recent shopping events. I can’t remember a time when the Monroe Journal has had weeks so loaded with this many Christmas events to promote.
This year is a testament that people are into the spirit of the season to some degree. While we all have vivid memories of certain Thanksgivings, Valentine’s Days, Fourth of Julys and birthdays we’ll never forget, they don’t pack the magic of Christmas.
Even though most everyone has someone they’d do anything to get back for one more Christmas morning opening presents, appreciate the ones you have around you now. Appreciate every single office Christmas party, church cantata or excuse to just ride around and look for Christmas lights in people’s yards.
I hope you made it to a Christmas parade or three. I hope you have sipped cider or warmed your hands holding a cup of hot chocolate. I hope you’ve shared your blessings by doing something nice for someone else, whether it’s family, friends or a complete stranger.
As simple or as sophisticated as your holiday season is, savor your joys. One of these years, you’ll do anything to get those nights back decorating trees or filling your plate with little smokeys sausages. Big or small, those occasions are traditions to last a lifetime.
People move. People pass away. People become homebodies. Fall into routines.
Whatever your routine, break it. When it comes to seasons such as these, go.
We only get so many in a lifetime, and the joys of these seasons duplicate in our minds for years to come. One day, you’ll do anything to get them back.