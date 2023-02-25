Red meat. Chocolate. Bad habits. More of your own free time. Negative attitudes. Late bedtimes. A little bit of yourself. When it comes to ideas of what to give up for Lent, the list can seem endless.
Thinking about every little thing that makes up our pleasurable little lives, from Saturday day trips to sleeping in on Sundays, the list goes on and on and on.
For the next several weeks, we’re challenged to give up a little bit in order to go a long way in our own personal growth and reflection. Good luck. When it comes to disciplining yourself to make that sacrifice for the next several weeks, that’s the hard part. Again, good luck.
Throughout the season of Lent, it is hard to abstain from drinking Cokes, watching TV and scrolling through Facebook. After a week or two, though, this time of year makes us realize we can easily live without it all.
When not having something you’re used to becomes a new routine, it makes us realize we never needed it for starters.
Growing up before Spotify and iHeart Radio, I can remember listening for my favorite songs on FM stations for hours. If and when they did get played, the wait made it sound even better.
Growing up before YouTube and spoiler websites, reading magazine articles about movies that just got the greenlight built the anticipation. The first time finally seeing the trailer on TV or along with other movie previews made the experience so much better.
Years ago, we had a lot less, but the build up made the end result more lasting. These days, living in an instant world is a blessing but it makes some little pleasures a little diluted.
Watching and smelling everybody’s plates make it to their tables at the restaurant before yours is a tough test for appetites and patience, but how savory is that first bite once you get it? We’ve got to have a wait to truly appreciate what we have.
Living in a time when so much of what you want to know, see and hear is a mouse click or touchscreen tap away, it’s humbling to give it up for just a little while in order to build up the wait.
I’ve heard the older people who grew up out in the country say it was a big deal to go to town on Saturdays when they were young. The more mobile of a society we are, how easy is a night out in Tupelo or Starkville on a Tuesday or a quick weekend trip to the beach in October?
When things once considered as treats and special occasions become the norm, how do we keep topping them?
In the ‘80s, VCRs and microwaves were the new time-saving luxuries in life. Decades before, it was washing machines and electric razors making life so much easier. As time and technology keep advancing, life will get easier but no matter what inventions come about, there was a time when people lived without them.
How much of it can you live without having?
In the last 10 years of making Saturday memories, one of the most lasting ones was nicknamed the tech-free weekend. The cellphones were turned off, there was no GPS, no satellite radio, no schedule and no planned direction of where we were going.
A couple of hours later, we wound up 100 miles away going with the flow without electronic distractions, and the roadtrip was set to the tune of mix CDs with songs from about 15 years before then.
Nostalgia is one of those little pleasures in my life that would be hard to live without because it’s a reminder of simpler times and vivid memories.
As much as the inventions and better ways to manage situations will keep making life simpler, they’ll make it more complicated just the same.
Has anybody else felt helpless when your cellphone dies? Can you go a whole vacation day without checking your work email? These are the modern-day traps that suck us into the complicated instant world.
On-demand movies. Livestreamed concerts. Posting selfies at fun places. More of our own free time. A little bit of ourselves. There are plenty of luxuries in life we can do without, but abstaining from them is the really hard part.
If you’re trying to give up something for Lent, good luck and even better luck realizing how lucky you already are without it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.