Mississippi ranks 46th in the nation for tobacco use. We are still killing ourselves, slowly. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Office of Tobacco Control, 1,900 Mississippians die each year from lung cancer.
Becky Smith, a 36-year-old mother who lives in Madison County, decided to quit because she wanted to live for her baby.
“I started smoking cigarettes when I was 14. I thought I was cool. Because I couldn’t see lung cancer, I didn’t think about it. I care about my health now and the health of my baby. I learned that secondhand smoke is incredibly dangerous and could give my baby cancer. I didn’t want to do that to him,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 20 percent of all adults in Mississippi smoke. That is significantly higher than the national rate of just 15 percent.
“If you are a smoker, quitting is the best bet against lung cancer. In Mississippi only 5 percent of high-risk individuals get screened for lung cancer. We want to see rates much higher than that. Getting a diagnosis is the first step and the most important step once you quit,” said said Michael Farrar, director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Itawamba and Monroe Counties.
“Quitting smoking was hard work, and I’m glad I had help. Using programs like those offered through the MSDH can increase the likelihood of quitting and staying smoke free for life,” Smith said.
Farrar reminds all Mississippians that the health department stands ready to support you on your smoke-free journey.
“One call to 1-800-QUIT-NOW can change your life for the better. We offer one-on-one support that has been tested for over 25 years. Our program has helped countless Mississippians, and we want to help you too,” he said.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM CST Saturday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&