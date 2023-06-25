A bit of prevention goes a long way in minimizing insect and disease problems in the garden. Enlist a holistic approach known as Plant Health Care to manage your ornamental and edible gardens. It starts with proper plant selection and care and ends with using the most eco-friendly controls when problems do occur.

MELINDA MYERS has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released “Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition” and “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment" TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine, and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

