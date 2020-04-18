I’ve heard it repeatedly and said it repeatedly. There was a time when the generations before me were young, and going to town on Saturdays was a big deal. We’re just as rural now as we were then but we’re far more mobile and dependent on going to town, making us quick to rush to bigger cities outside of Monroe County for whatever we want.
I was up in years before I was interested enough to ask how to plant a garden, but I know plenty others with fewer years grew up running a tiller. I grew up in town, dependent on town and even though family members tended to a garden most years out in the country, picking, hoeing, snapping and shelling were more of chores than they were stress relievers during my more immature years.
Living off the land at least a little seemed more necessitated after the recession 10 years ago, only with a hipster air to it. It was cool all of a sudden to can your own squash and make your own strawberry jam and after so many taste buds got accustomed to that, farmers market conveniently seemed to spring up overnight.
Necessity takes you back to the way things used to be and for some, certain simpler ways of life may be like something brand new.
For a couple of Saturday nights now, there wasn’t a rush to meet up with friends at some restaurant out of town after squeezing in a full day of window shopping, exploring or going to a game. For a couple of Saturdays now, there’s been time just talking to people in a neighborhood about nothing pressing that makes you talk fast enough to get to the point.
I’ve heard other people say the same thing that the sense of being a little more neighborly is coming back around these days.
I’ve lived it repeatedly and said it repeatedly. There was a time when my generation could walk through our neighborhoods and say who lived in each house because we talked with each other and got to know each other.
For the past several years, I guess everybody has been too busy to stop long enough to talk about nothing pressing like what color their hydrangeas are going to bloom, what’s that on the grill that smells so good or if they saw that car that seemed out of place driving through late last night.
Sheltering-in-place means you’re doing just that – stopping long enough to stay put in your place. People’s yards and cars are sure looking good since there’s more time to tend to pulling weeds and Armour-Alling tires. By the time thrift stores reopen, they’re going to be overrunning with donations from people cleaning out closets and cabinets.
Taking a step away from those chores, why not start a conversation at the fence with your neighbor about how chores are going on their side? You can help weedeat a spot in their yard and still be six feet apart if they’re running a little behind pace.
As hinted before, some people don’t know their neighbors like they used to know them. Instead of being known as Mr. and Mrs. So-and-So, they’re just the lady who drives the black SUV who comes home at 5:30 every day and the man who is always fiddling around in his garage after dark.
There’s no icebreaker like a plate full of baked goods and no first impression like those goodies making a new friend ask for seconds. Being a good neighbor isn’t about a rewards system but rather getting back to how things used to be and being there for one another.
Many a Saturday back growing up was spent doing yard work as a chore instead of spending that quality time riding my bike or playing backyard football with friends in my neighborhood. Many a Saturday growing up was observed as a chance for the grownups to do yard work together for fun and sip wine to pass those evenings. No matter the age group or activity, we were all doing the same thing – being neighborly.
As a kid, I could only dream about rushing off to a bigger town then, not knowing the simplicity of spending those Saturdays in place would be something I’d wish for years later. No matter how fast paced or slow paced your normal routine normally is, it’s gotten much simpler now.
Simply smile and wave or ask somebody on your street how their day is going. There’s going to be plenty of time after this has passed to make it to the mall or catch your favorite team for a homegame. Who knows? Maybe after all this has passed, you’ll have a new friend to take on adventures you can talk about one day at the fence.