Nobody you know can tell you specifically what to expect from the afterlife. We’ve all got our beliefs, hopes and ideas, but I like to imagine the stories, laughs, experiences and memories we’ll get to relive on the other side.
We’ve all got times in our lives we wouldn’t trade for anything. The downside sometimes is while we’re living through those moments, we don’t realize how priceless they are at the time.
As we work through our daily grinds to make it to our nights and weekends to unwind, it’s easy to come out of a day with some really worthy experiences and not even realize it. It may not dawn on you when it happens, but what a teacher, classmate, co-worker, friend, family member or complete stranger does may get told over and over again years later in a story that makes you smile.
It may take 10 years before you realize how good you had it or how those seemed to be the best years of your life, but I guarantee there will be even more fond experiences to come.
The closer I get to being 30 years removed from high school, the more I realize these past 27 years seemed like just yesterday and forever ago at the same time. You get to a point (or routine) in life, and it seems as if time really does stand still.
Whereas Friday nights out with friends and sleeping in on Saturdays was once a big part of life, life gets in the way and there’s eventually not enough time for all of that. Hanging on to weekly social outings works for a little while, but in time our commitments make for good excuses not to.
As an 18-year-old, choosing to stay home on the weekend instead of going out is something you couldn’t image. As a 38-year-old, it’s the cure to a long and stressful week.
Since it’s paying the bills and funding the dreams, this is the life that gets in the way of life.
It’s good to know there are plenty of people from your past also living in spurts of time that are just standing still also. They’re going through the same thing and really don’t have the same free time to slow down long enough to catch up with who they really want to see and what they really want to be doing.
For the occasional times you do, it’s something priceless. When you can go 10-plus years without seeing somebody and pick up on a conversation like it was two hours ago, you’re reliving some of the best times of your life while making a few new minutes of it.
When there are hundreds of miles or excuses between you and those people, it’s hard to get back into a rhythm, but one good talk makes it worth the time or the drive.
These commitments of ours can be grueling, but try stepping away from them every now and then. Instead, step towards the chances to see old friends, talk about old times and try some new things together.
Even though hitting your years for retirement or paying off a 30-year mortgage may seem like an eternity away, you’ll get to those years quicker than you realize. Racing to get there slows down the more important things in life.
You’ll always have another Monday to make up what you can’t get done by taking off a Friday, but it’s a really, really hard realization to understand. One of these years, you’ll be carefree enough to not fret over the obligations hanging over your better judgments and can instantly realize the next chapter of the best years of your life.
The people and experiences close by then will help you realize it.
There will always be people we’ll eventually miss in life, so cherish them and the moments you make together while you can. Graduations, better job offers and saying goodbye comes quicker than you want.
I like to imagine on the other side we’ll have an eternity to catch up with them and get to redo a lot of the experiences we treasure in life. Maybe we’ll get to try them a little different the next go-round but thinking back, most of them were perfect as is.
Even though not every moment is going to be one to fondly recall, there are plenty of others we often overlook that will seem like a little slice of Heaven one of these years. We’re all working hard to afford our dreams but slow down long enough to catch up with the priceless opportunities that don’t cost a thing. You can hold onto them for eternity.
