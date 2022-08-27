Aside from wishing people happy birthday, however I need it for work, being sucked into Facebook Marketplace and sometimes getting distracted scrolling down my news feed, I don’t do a whole lot of social media.
I realize TikTok videos are out there but don’t spend the time watching them like some of my friends do, so it took a little bit of research to do my homework for a recent story about some internet celebrities in Amory.
The 3 Southern Cats & Mamma videos I watched to help understand my subjects were really funny. What was funnier to me, though, was just daydreaming how many views those down home country and unfiltered grandmas we had growing up would have gotten had social media been a thing 40 years ago.
Oh, they were as sweet as pumpkin pie but they could sure be as mean as a hornet too.
If TikTok deemed a funny video our office manager posted of her dad using a rubber hammer to try taking a nail out of a board as dangerous, I could only imagine what its administrators would’ve done when us kids acted up and had to pick our own switch out of the pear tree or face the wrath of the flyswatter.
I’m positive that posting shaming videos like those would’ve been part of the punishment back then just to get the point across even more.
We are who we are thanks, in part, to our grandparents. We learned what to say and what not to say from listening to them. When we acted up, they showed out even more and taught us why we shouldn’t do something like that ever again.
I just remember them living out a different way of grandparenting and remember what cracked them up. At some point in our teenage years, our maturity sometimes surpassed their level of humor but it’s all funny thinking back to it now.
My grandma and one of her sisters worked together at a family country store, and I can’t even write about some of the contests and conversations she’d tell me they had when I’d stay over for the weekend. Overhearing some of those Friday night phone calls and imagining what all went on Saturday nights at the VFW dances really makes me wonder how they would’ve done with a cell phone and social media account.
There was one relative who wore the wildest of suits who surely would’ve been a TikTok dance star. There was screaming and hollering if you tried taking a bath during a lightning storm that surely would’ve been an internet hit remixed with weather safety tips.
Out in the country way back then, you could pick up three channels with enough luck and tin foil on the rabbit ears, but there were enough mental images made to last a lifetime. Imagine how some of those experiences I’m sure you had would’ve broken the internet had it been a thing then.
If somebody would’ve had a cell phone video to catch grandma’s reaction the time one of the horses sneaked up behind her to grab a bite of a fresh pick from the garden, it would’ve gone viral. Had somebody creatively edited a pawpaw’s own music video after “She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)” came out, it would’ve sold even more records for Jerry Reed.
The tacky humor that sometimes made us 7 year olds roll on the floor were the same jokes grandparents would retell their friends and laugh even harder. With the right Facebook masks and voice changers, imagine how much funnier they would’ve been telling them online.
If the whoopee cushions in the Harriet Carter catalog seemed funny to them then, imagine the videos that could’ve been made after those packages came in the mail.
I searched for grandma videos on TikTok but was really expecting more humor than what I found but there again, it was a different way of grandparenting back then.
To the people in my age group staying in and out of Facebook Jail for what you post…respect. You’re keeping it old school just like our grandparents did, and a little bit of them is still rubbing off on you. As society keeps getting overly politically correct, you’re keeping things of the past alive and well.
I hope when your kids have kids, you can leave them with something they’ll never forget, whether you post it online or not.
