Even though the summer solstice is a few weeks away, we’re days away from the unofficial kickoff to summer. Regardless of if you get a vacation from school or not, June and July mentally seem like a break for a lot of people.
Lakes, beaches and blaming the humidity as a reason to slow down a little are the things that are calling our names. Before being entranced by those full-on summer vibes, consider slowing down long enough to observe the holiday that kicks off the season as it should.
Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember those who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military.
The Fourth of July amplifies our patriotism, and we’re more inclined to dress in red, white and blue while watching fireworks or eating barbecue. Before we get there, it’s important to show that same spirit for the veterans who helped secure those freedoms.
There will be local observances of Memorial Day throughout the area, and it’s fitting to take just a little bit of time during the holiday to pay respect. If you can't attend one, at least take some take to reflect on the meaning of the day.
With the extended weekend, there’s still plenty of time to play, check off the chore list or unwind, but consider taking a little time to recognize someone else’s sacrifices that secured your freedoms.
Every year I’ve gone to a Memorial Day ceremony, one of the speakers stresses the point of thanking a veteran. No matter if it’s Memorial Day, Veterans Day or a time of military conflict, that’s important, too, any time of the year.
We often overlook the contributions so many people make in our daily lives. The pandemic made us realize the long list of essential workers we depend on for countless necessities in life. We still admire the people working in these career fields, even though they’re not getting the national attention they did in 2020.
Unfortunately, when there’s not a state of panic, it’s easy to overlook those who help maintain our peace of mind. There are so many careers that slip into that category, including the military.
While Memorial Day is a day set aside for the servicemen and servicewomen who are no longer with us, show appreciation for members of the military while they’re still with us. Veterans Day is more of a celebratory holiday to uplift them, while Memorial Day is a more solemn holiday to pause and reflect on those who died while serving.
The older you get, the more likely you are to know a veteran who’s no longer with us. The active military conflicts have been few and far between in the past few years, which is good. However, the ones who served in World War II who are still with us are few and far between as well.
For my age group, there was always a WWII veteran close by who could share wartime stories and recollections of lessons in history books. We’re quickly losing those first-hand stories of world history.
As the years quickly go by, those losses will keep happening with those who can tell you first-hand about Korea and Vietnam. They were there and like the ones who fought in WWII, they may have personally known someone we’re honoring on Memorial Day.
It’s got to be tough but hopefully it’s encouraging for them to know members of their communities are standing with them the last Monday of May to pay respect. Going to Oddfellows Cemetery or the Monroe County Veterans Memorial for local observances goes a long way in showing patriotism, and I hope you consider taking a little time out of your weekend to do so.
